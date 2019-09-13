This week, we asked second-graders at Seymour Elementary, “If you had a superpower, what it would it be? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Kidspeak: Seymour Elementary second-graders
Don't Miss Out! Keep up with your local community news and sports and go to Vala's on us!
The community gathered at American Heroes Park Wednesday to remember 9/11 and celebrate 30 new U.S. citizens.
It was a busy weekend in Bellevue, with two city celebrations and a 150th birthday celebration. See photos from RiverFest, Arrows to Aerospace…