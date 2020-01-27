KidSpeak: Mockingbird By Austin Plourde Staff Writer AustinPlourde Author email Jan 27, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +8 I like oranges because Eric Cale’s caterpillar eats oranges.Samuel Augustine +8 I like kiwi because they are hairy and not very many fruits are hairy.Adonis Williams +8 I like bananas because monkeys like to eat them and I’m funny like a monkey. Grace Swain +8 Pears because they are green and they have juice in them.Kymani Rigney +8 My favorite fruit is oranges because I can eat it.Matt Serrano +8 Watermelon because it is juicy.Arianna Lopez +8 My favorite fruit is peach because it is one of my favorite colors.Annabelle Sherrick +8 My favorite fruit is lemon because I like the sour part.Alexandria Gerlecz +8 Pineapple because it tickles my tongue.Hernandez Tiul Try $1 for 8 weeks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, we asked kindergartners at Mockingbird Elementary, “What is your favorite fruit? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AustinPlourde Author email Follow AustinPlourde Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here. If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here. Most Popular Kobe Bryant, daughter perish in helicopter crash; 7 others dead What will Matt Lubick be for Nebraska football? A recruiting closer, great offensive mind and more Why is a Backstreet Boy in town? Howie D puts finishing touches on musical at Rose Theater Scottsbluff quarterback Sabastian Harsh will walk on at Wyoming Council Bluffs woman sheds 50 pounds with regular workouts, builds confidence in the gym TRENDING NOW Family aims to create special needs daycare in Sarpy County Evans to run for mayor Newest Papillion police sergeant brings breadth of experience to new role La Vista resident spurs city to update solar panel regulations Pet medium gives readings at Bellevue library Find the Ford Koterba Caption Contest