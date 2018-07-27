While students enjoy lazy mornings and soak up the sun during the last few weeks of summer, Andrew Mather anticipates his new role as principal at Karen Western Elementary.
Mather said he hadn’t always wanted to be a principal. Instead, he said, he imagined himself staying in the classroom.
After teaching sixth grade for four years at Wildewood Elementary and gaining experience, Mather said he felt ready to make the transition.
“I decided I wanted to help impact teachers and help students on a bigger scale,” he said.
In addition to his time teaching, Mather has been involved in the community as an assistant boys football and track coach at Ralston Middle School as well as served as an interim principal at Wildewood and Karen Western.
“I genuinely love Ralston,” he said.
“I love that small, family feel that Ralston provides.”
Over the past few weeks, Mather said he has been meeting with staff and preparing for the school year.
As principal, Mather said he plans on making some changes. So far, the biggest change is utilizing schedules to ensure teachers have enough time to collaborate.
“We are trying to be very intentional so we can work as a team to give students an opportunity to have success,” he said.
Though planning is fun and necessary, he said, Mather is excited for children and staff to fill the building.
Working with children and their families is something he looks forward to, Mather said.
As principal, Mather said he wants to create a safe and friendly environment where children can be themselves.
“I am passionate about kids and really want to provide a home away from home for them,” he said.