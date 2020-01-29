Today, Wednesday
St. Gerald 60th anniversary T-shirt Day. Students are encouraged to wear their gray 60th T-shirt with their school uniform to show school spirit.
At 9:15 a.m. there will be an all-school living rosary, presented by the second and eighth graders, in the gym.
From 12:45 to 2:30 p.m. seventh and eighth grades will attend a chastity talk at an offsite location.
At 2 p.m. pre-kindergarten through sixth grade will be in the gym and sing along with a priest in the Ablaze program.
Thursday
Hat Day. Students can wear their favorite hat with their school uniform.
Eighth grade Mass at St. Cecilia’s Cathedral at 10 a.m. and lunch outing.
Thank you notes to parents will be written by students throughout the day.
Students will get to bowl at the student-built St. Gerald’s bowling alley and play in the gym.
There is no set time yet for the event.
Friday
Volleyball Casual Day. Students are encouraged to wear St. Gerald attire to show school spirit.
At 8:15 a.m. there will be an all-school Mass.
Lunch will be provided for students and staff by the Home & School Association.
At 1:45 p.m. in the gym the annual eighth grade vs. teachers volleyball game.