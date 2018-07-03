Gun amnesty day 2017 SNI

In 2017, local law enforcement collected 80 firearms during the Metro Area Fireworks/Gun Amnesty Day.

Leftover fireworks and unwanted firearms can be dropped off Saturday at two locations in the Omaha metro area.

Residents can go to Seymour Smith Park at 72nd and Harrison Streets and Omaha Fire Station No. 43 at 5505 N. 103rd St. to surrender fireworks or guns.

Members of the Omaha Police Department, the Omaha Fire Department and the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department will be at those locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

After 11 p.m. July 4, it is illegal to shoot off fireworks in Omaha.

Any fireworks, guns or ammunition, legal or illegal, will be accepted without questions.

Police are asking that the guns be turned in unloaded. If people aren’t sure how to unload a gun, police ask that they notify officers that the firearm they’re turning in is loaded.

