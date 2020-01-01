While setting intentions for the new year, now is a great time to reflect on the joys and benefits of reading for pleasure. Check out these tips to let the library help you enjoy more books in 2020:
1. Get a library card. Library memberships at the Ralston Baright Public Library are free for residents of Ralston and Omaha. Your library card gives you access to more than books; we have DVDs, Wi-Fi hot spots, magazines and cake pans – yes, cake pans – available for you to borrow.
2. Set a goal. Like other new year resolutions, setting a goal will help you measure your success. How much time do you think you can carve out to read? Whether it’s one book a month or one book a week, no reading goal is too small.
3. Sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge. The best way to kick off your new year of reading is to do it with others. For each book you read between now and Jan. 31, you can submit an entry into our weekly prize drawing, as well as our grand prize drawing at the end of the program.
4. Find the format that fits you best. Do you find physical books difficult to hold, see or focus on? We have other options. Our large collection of books on CD are great for listening to around the house and in the car. Large-print books allow readers to enjoy stories while avoiding eyestrain. Additionally, if you have a smartphone, you have the library at your fingertips. The Libby app is completely free and offers e-books to read on your phone, tablet or e-reader, and audiobooks to listen to from your phone. Let us know what your reading challenges are, and we will do our best to help.
5. Do not try to finish books you do not enjoy. Instead of avoiding reading simply because you do not enjoy the book at hand, put it down and try something else. There are too many books in the library for you to remain stuck on one that does not bring you joy. You will reach your 2020 reading goal faster by acknowledging some books are not for you, and by finishing the ones that excite you most. Remember that reading should be pleasurable.
Happy reading, and here’s what’s happening at the library this month:
On Friday, warm up your singing voice for our interactive Frozen Party. We will act, sing, eat and more as we watch the first “Frozen” movie at 10:30 a.m. A special guest will be here to take photos with so be sure to wear your favorite princess costume!
Teens are also invited to the library that day for our Winter Teen Lock-In Movie Night at 6 p.m. Permission slips are required for teens to attend and spots are limited.
The library will host a Family Movie Day on Sunday at 2 p.m. Popcorn will be provided.
We are pleased to host the 13th annual Words on the Winter Wind event, a formal poetry reading by Ralston area poets, on Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. The reading will take place in front of the library fireplace, and refreshments will be served.
We had so much fun this past holiday season with you all. Thank you for celebrating with us! Join us into the New Year for even more movie days, a poetry reading, storytimes and so much more.