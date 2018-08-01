She’s done just about everything when it comes to education, so Ashley Holmes should be well prepared as she ventures into life as a principal.
Holmes recently took over as the principal at Wildewood Elementary School.
She spent the past three years as an administrative intern at Norris Elementary School in Millard. Prior to that, she was a classroom educator, special education instructor and instructional facilitator at Liberty Elementary School in Omaha. She said that experience has allowed her to see how educators work from many different angles.
“As an administrative intern, I wore a lot of different hats within the building,” Holmes said. “I worked with principals and I coached teachers. A lot of times, I would sit down with teachers and ask them what I could do as a leader. As a former teacher, I could put myself in their shoes. I can guide them, but also empathize with them.”
Holmes, a graduate of Bryan High School and College of St. Mary, said she is excited about the opportunity to have an impact on an entire building and not just a single classroom.
“As a teacher, you impact that room and those kids,” she said. “As an administrator, you’re going to make decisions that impact even more kids and more teachers.”
Although she is new to the district, Holmes is not new to the area, having grown up in South Omaha. She said Ralston Public Schools has already made a big impact on her in a short time.
“I’m excited to work here because of the people,” she said. “I am surrounded by people who have the same passion as I do. They all want what is best for our kids.
Holmes always knew her career path would lead to education and she’s ready for the new opportunity that awaits.
“I was one of those kids that had a classroom in my basement and I knew early in my career that I wanted to be a part of developing a community,” she said.
“The three things that drive me are reflecting on all the great things we’ve done to get to this point, collaborating to work as a community and keeping an eye on growing with the constant change.”