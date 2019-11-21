It’s a busy time at Baright Public Library this holiday season. Check out everything that’s happening over the next few weeks at the library and in the community:
Your favorite Carrell Towne Village, brought to you by the Carrell family, is back at the library waiting for you to stop by and check it out.
If you haven’t seen this amazing display of thousands of collectible village miniatures, then make your way to the library before the end of the year. This week you’ll see the Carrell family working diligently to put together the entire village if you stop by. It will be lit up with all of the family’s finishing touches just in time for Thanksgiving.
The Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Ralston, has organized the annual Holiday Magic event for Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m. Besides viewing the Carrell Towne Village, there will be crafts, face painting, a juggler and balloon twisting inside the library. Santa will make an appearance at the gazebo down the street, and carriage rides will take you around downtown Ralston. The Ralston Volunteer Fire Department will host a chili feed from 5 to 7 p.m. For the full slate of free family friendly-activities, check out the chamber’s website at ralstonareachamber.org.
Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 8, downtown businesses will participate in the Holiday Shine Contest. You can vote on your favorite business’s sparkly window display in this competition. The library, along with City Hall and the Ralston chamber office, will all be locations where you can pick up maps of the participating businesses along with a slip to vote.
During the month of December, the Baright Public Library Foundation is working with Hy-Vee to raise funds to support the library. Each time a $2.50 red My Heart Reusable Bag is purchased at the Applewood Hy-Vee at 9707 Q St. during the month of December, the Library Foundation will receive a $1 donation. Help support the library and the environment by purchasing your own reusable bag.
If you’re looking for another opportunity to help the community, bring in boxed or canned food items to the library or Ralston Police Department to get your fines waived. Through Dec. 20 you can bring in these items, which will in turn be donated to the Ralston High School R-Pantry.
For every boxed or canned food item, the library will waive $2 of overdue fines. The Ralston Police Department will waive one parking ticket for every five items donated. No ramen noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented or damaged cans or previously open packages.
One of the programs the Baright Public Library Foundation supports is the Gingerbread House event each year at the library. From Dec. 7-8 there will be several sessions for children to participate in this free activity, where they can build and decorate their own gingerbread house.
This activity is for children aged 4 years up to 12th grade and registration is required. Beginning Monday, sign up by calling the library or visiting our website at ralstonlibrary.org.
Make a Thanksgiving themed art project with your little one in our monthly program, Small Hands Big Art. On Friday at 10:30 a.m., get ready to get messy with this turkey handprint craft.
The monthly Monday Night Adult Book Club will be meeting on Monday to discuss the title “The All-Girl Filling Station’s Last Reunion” by Fannie Flagg. Discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s meeting room. You can also pick up the title for the next month at this time: “The Storied Life” by A.J. Fikry.
In observance of the holidays next week, the library will close early at 5 p.m. on Nov. 27. We will be closed for the next two days, and then open again for normal hours beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30. All of us at the library hope you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and enjoy the time spent with your families and friends for the holiday.
“Now is no time to think of what you do not have. Think of what you can do with that there is.” Ernest Hemingway.
— Bailey Halbur is director of the Baright Public Library