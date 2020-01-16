Ralston is moving forward in the upcoming year after an eventful 2019.
A major decision in 2019 was the city turning over management of the Ralston Arena to Spectra Venue Management in February.
Spectra is paid a fixed fee of $96,000 a year adjusted for annual inflation, according to the contract, which is good for five and a half years.
Mayor Don Groesser said turning over the management to Spectra was a big deal and it appears to be doing well with the arena so far.
“Spectra has a much wider net of resources and flexibility to work with the arena than we had as a city,” Groesser said.
The arena is projected to have a net operating loss of $898,000 in fiscal year 2019-20 under Spectra, which is less than the $1,259,108 from the previous fiscal year.
Ralston also adopted the Hinge Project at its Nov. 19 City Council meeting. The Hinge Project has been in development since 2014 and is an economic development plan to develop the area around 72nd and Main Streets so it serves as a connection between the arena and the city’s downtown.
“We worked the whole year on the Hinge Project so to get it adopted was a huge accomplishment,” Groesser said.
The city recently received a $7.5 million donation from the estate of LaDonna Johnson, a longtime organist at Ralston United Church of Christ, to help fund the Hinge Project.
Groesser said the donation will help with financing the Hinge Project’s infrastructure because the city is restricted in how much it can take out in loans due to arena finances.
The city’s first ever city administrator, Dave Forrest, submitted his resignation Dec. 6 and the City Council approved Rick Hoppe as the city’s next city administrator at the Dec. 17 council meeting. Hoppe served as the chief of staff of former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler and worked on the Pinnacle Bank Arena and West Haymarket development projects.
Grosser said other than the city administrator position, the city saw little staff turnover for the year.
He said he expects the city to continue to move forward with the beginning stages of redevelopment.
This includes breaking ground on additional housing, retail outlets and restaurants added to the city as the Hinge Project moves ahead.
Groesser said he envisions Ralston to one day be similar to areas like Aksarben and Blackstone, where residents are within walking distance of amenities and entertainment.
“The arena was a good first step in redefining our city as a family-friendly one,” Groesser said.
“The Hinge Project will allow us to help further along the development that the arena started.”
He said by fall he hopes the city will have started work on redeveloping streets in the downtown area and expects there to be groundbreaking of some apartment buildings in the city.
“Maybe it won’t all get done in 2020, but we are on the right path,” Groesser said.