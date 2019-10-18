A harvest edition of Junktoberfest is making its way to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield on Oct. 26-27.
The event will feature more than 65 vendors with collectibles, gifts, memorabilia, antiques, primitives, handmade or re-purposed furniture and home décor.
In addition to craft vendors, attendees will not go hungry with food vendors on hand.
Admission for the event is $3 for the entire weekend, while children 12 and under will have free admission.
Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance by visiting junk toberfest.net.