A harvest edition of Junktoberfest is making its way to the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield on Oct. 26-27.

The event will feature more than 65 vendors with collectibles, gifts, memorabilia, antiques, primitives, handmade or re-purposed furniture and home décor.

In addition to craft vendors, attendees will not go hungry with food vendors on hand.

Admission for the event is $3 for the entire weekend, while children 12 and under will have free admission.

Tickets may be purchased at the event or in advance by visiting junk toberfest.net.

