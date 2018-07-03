Happy Independence Day to everyone from the Baright Public Library staff! The library will be closed on Independence Day, but please come say hello to us at the Kid’s Parade starting at 10 a.m.
If you’re looking for a different read to try this summer, give the New York Times bestseller “Circe” by Madeline Miller a try. This fictional retelling of the Greek sorceress Circe is a page-turner. You won’t be able to put it down. This story has everything you could want or need in an action packed novel: complex heroines, murder, betrayal, monsters, and magic. Travel through the life of Circe as she deals with motherhood, love, pain and much more — I promise you won’t regret it.
The new book section now marks national bestsellers with a bright red bookmark to help you find these hot titles.
The first few weeks of July are still full of activities for your family to participate in at the library. Your favorite story character Llama Llama is visiting the library on Saturday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. Come get a picture with Llama Llama and listen to his stories.
Santa is also making a special appearance at the library during his vacation break on July 11, starting at 1:30 p.m. We will celebrate Christmas in July with Santa by hosting a Gingerbread decorating contest (supplies included) along with other fun holiday crafts and activities.
Meet Youth Services Librarian Justine Ridder at two Out and About storytimes in the next two weeks for songs, stories and fun. Join Justine Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Wildewood Park located at 8000 Ralston Ave. On July 12, meet at Prehistoric Putt at 11134 Q St. in Omaha. Check our Facebook page for weather updates on outdoor storytimes.
Registration for Mini Makers begins Monday. This signup is for meeting with staff member Ashley Wemhoff at 1 p.m. on July 21, where you will have the opportunity to use LittleBits magnetic circuits to create your own inventions.
This month’s project will be Star Wars themed.
As for teen activities, there will be no scheduled event on Thursday, but we will pick back up on July 12. Be ready for a regular game night, with added balloon games that week.
Also, don’t forget about Food Truck going on Monday through Friday every week from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. Lunch will not be served today, Wednesday. A full month’s schedule of meals is located at the children’s desk in the library.
The Adult Scavenger Hunt is still going on all summer long, and the location is changed every Tuesday. Pick up the latest clue at the library, or visit us online at our website or Facebook page to check them out.
There’s something for everyone at the library to check out this summer. Let us help you find your vacation read or keep up on learning with online courses to stop that summer education slide.
— Bailey Halbur is the executive director of the Baright Public Library.