Have you got your Halloween costumes ready? Celebrate with library staff by coming to visit us on Oct. 31 as that morning we will host a family storytime — and costumes are highly encouraged.
Meet at the library at 10:30 a.m. that Thursday for some ghoulish stories, then as a group, youth librarian Miss Justine will lead everyone on a Trick-or-Treat trek to City Hall to visit the mayor, Ralston police officers and the Ralston chamber president. Afterwards, local businesses in downtown Ralston will be on the Trick-or-Treat route. Don’t forget a bag or bucket to hold all of your goodies from this fun morning.
Teens are hosting an ‘Eye Scream’ party on Friday, Nov. 1, with a movie showing of their choosing. If you want to join the group for a spooky fall movie that night, make sure to have your registration slip signed ahead of time by a parent. Ice cream will be served to all of those who are brave enough for this after hours event, starting at 6 p.m.
Wanted: a reader for the atmospheric and gothic thriller “The Glass Woman.” Author Caroline Lea thrusts you into a completely fresh setting of 1600s Iceland, with a harsh, bleak and foreboding tone to welcome you into the story of her main character Rosa.
A newlywed, Rosa must face the suspicions and secrets of her new husband in this captivating story. What dark secrets does the attic hold, and what happened to her husband’s first wife? Are you the right person to pick up this chilling novel for October? Find it on the new book shelves today.
Looking into the next week, there are quite a few other library events that you won’t want to miss.
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers Assisting Seniors will be at the library to present a “New to Medicare” workshop for anyone who is approaching retirement or Medicare age.
VAS will help attendees understand the basics of the Medicare program and give you a better idea of the decisions you will need to make. This is a free workshop, but you must register in advance. Please call 402-444-6617 or visit the VAS website at www.vas-nebraska.org to register.
Try out a new program with your little one on Friday. Get ready to get your hands messy and try out handprint and footprint art at 10:30 a.m. We will provide the supplies.
A family movie showing will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. Say hi to Forky, Woody and the rest of the bunch in this new edition of a modern classic. Bring a blanket, we’ll have the popcorn ready.
The Library Foundation’s Book Sale last weekend was a great success. Thank you to all who came out and supported the Foundation by making a purchase.
We hope you stop by soon and enjoy a warm beverage here at the library during these cold fall months. We can’t wait to assist you.
Thank you to the Library Foundation for providing the wonderful selection of coffee and tea available to all.