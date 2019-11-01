Glow Church has made its home in Ralston High School’s auditorium.
The church is led by pastors Matt and Kristi Prose, who moved from St. Louis, Mo., to Omaha at the start of 2018.
Matt Prose, who has no connections in Nebraska, said he wanted to take a year off from ministry to spend time with his family and build credibility and relationships in the area.
Glow Church started in Ralston in January at Meadows Elementary School before moving to its current location on Sept. 15.
Before moving to Nebraska, Prose was involved in ministry in the St. Louis area for 15 years, where he and his wife were in charge of the children’s ministry and oversaw 700 children each week.
According to Glow Church’s website, its mission “is to help people discover that God is real, He loves them, and has an incredible plan for their life.”
“Incredible doesn’t mean easy, but we believe it is a good plan and sometimes we have to walk through the pressures and difficult parts of life to experience that plan,” Prose said.
Glow is not an acronym, but the name does have special meaning to Prose.
“When we step out into a dark world, we’re not there to shine our light on people but we’re allowing the light of God to shine through us as if we are glowing,” he said.
Glow Church holds its services every Sunday at 10 a.m. in the RHS auditorium, 8969 Park Drive.