With faded four square lines and a dull map, Blumfield Elementary was in need of a few touch ups. Thanks to six Girl Scouts, it got exactly that.
Athiei Aguto, Morgan Guild, Alayah Kelly, Nicole Koloen, Adriana Rush and Madison Sillik, all of Troop 4592, completed their Bronze Award project by repainting lines on school property. The girls, except Kelly, who makes the move to Ralston Middle School, still attend Blumfield Elementary.
The idea sparked when the girls were picking up litter around their school. After noticing the undefined lines, they decided to fix it.
With paint brushes in hand, the participants fixed the map, as well as added state names, repainted the hopscotch lines, basketball court and four square.
The group had to tape lines, wait for paint to dry and put down their brushes when the weather would not cooperate, said Andrea Koloen, a parent volunteer.
“This could not have been done by one person, at all,” Koloen said. “The teamwork exhibited by our troop was insanely good.”
Koloen said people have already began to take notice of the hard work.
“We’ve already had several parents and children who noted the map looks so much better,” she said.
With school resuming in the coming month, the girls will have the opportunity to hear feedback on their project.
“Just to see the kids’ pride and ownership after they made that improvement and get to see it and hear the comments about it, is really exciting,” Koloen said.
The girls are expected to receive their Bronze Awards by September. By completing this project, Koloen said she hopes the girls realize that they can take on any task they choose, big or small.
“They are creative and their ideas are good ideas,” she said.