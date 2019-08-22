Arlyn Montgomery has been gardening his entire life, throughout his teaching career and now into his retirement.
It was not until a trip to Maine several years ago that Montgomery became enamored with a plant that would soon become the focal point of his garden.
Montgomery and his wife visited an abbey with a large garden while in Maine and noted the sunflowers in the garden were as large as trees.
The farmer who tended the garden, known as Farmer Bill, came out to speak to the astonished Midwestern couple.
Montgomery said the farmer told him he had been developing the sunflowers for a long time and offered to give seeds to Montgomery.
“The next spring, I planted some and sure enough they got pretty good size,“ Montgomery said.
Montgomery has been tending to his sunflower garden located by Papillion Creek for the past five years and often takes his granddaughters to visit the location with him.
This past May, Montgomery planted the seed in his garden that would turn out to be his tallest sunflower yet.
The lanky sunflower is currently 15 feet, 4 inches and is not supported by any external structures.
Montgomery said if there is a strong enough gust of wind that hits the garden, the sunflower would topple over.
“The county extension (office) said there is a good chance it can still do some growing,” Montgomery said.
The University of Nebraska Extension in Douglas and Sarpy Counties told him there are no official records kept of sunflower length in Nebraska, Montgomery said.
According to guinnessworldrecords.com, the tallest sunflower plant, in Germany, almost doubles Montgomery’s plant at 30 feet, 1 inch.
“I would like to know how tall the tallest sunflower, if there is such thing, that’s been recorded in Nebraska,” Montgomery said.
He said the sunflower is taken care of just like a regular plant, with water and sunlight, except Montgomery does not water the plants himself. The garden is located right next to Papio Creek and in turn absorbs the necessary water it needs to keep the plants alive.
Montgomery and his wife are not the only ones enjoying the sunflower plants; his grandchildren are also taking in the spectacle.
When his grandchildren were younger they would call Montgomery Poppy Seed.
“When I started growing these sunflowers in the past couple years they have been calling me Papa Sunflower,” he said.
After this giant sunflower is gone, Montgomery is planning on continuing to plant sunflowers yearly.
He said his grandchildren who don’t live close to him will be taking sunflower seeds with them and his neighbors have also started to grow their own sunflowers.
“The sunflower family is growing,” Montgomery said.