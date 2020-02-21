Larry and Joy Mruz have been collecting antiques since 1978, and what started as a hobby has turned into a business in the form of Frosty’s Antiques, 5619 S. 77th St.
When customers walk into the store, they are surrounded by a variety of items from a Darth Vader helmet to World War ll bomber gloves.
Larry said most of the antiques came from their household, and he’s looking to re-home them for a profit.
“There are things that I’ve had for over 40 years,” he said. “I bought the ‘Stars Wars’ helmet right after the first movie and I have always had it.”
Frosty’s Antiques sells some items online through Facebook Marketplace and has had people from all over the Midwest come into the shop.
In one instance, a buyer from Des Moines, Iowa wanted an industrial mixer to add to his collection.
“You’d be surprised what people are interested in,” Larry said.
The store is open Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
These hours are subject to change, as Larry is an ordained deacon with the Catholic Church, which sometimes conflicts with store hours.
The couple closes the store over the weekend to search for items to add to their inventory.
“There’s kind of an art to knowing what is sell-able,” Larry said. “Sometimes it’s a shot in the dark, and sometimes it’s not, and sometimes I see stuff that is not antique but I know I can sell.”
“Age does not define an antique. It’s rarity that defines the antique.”
He said there are thousands of old school desks worth close to nothing because of being mass produced.
The couple lives in Bellevue but enjoys doing business in Ralston.
Larry and Joy were drawn to Ralston because of the historic nature of the building they occupy.
“It ties into antiques and that is the beauty of it,” Larry said.
He said the Ralston community has been kind.
“It’s been a joy to meet really nice and great people in Ralston, so that makes it a lot easier to be a business person,” Larry said.