Dave Forrest resigned as the Ralston city administrator on Friday.
Forrest was hired in September 2017 to be the Ralston’s first ever city administrator. Prior to that Ralston was the only city in Nebraska with more than 5,000 residents not to have a city administrator.
Last month, Forrest said he was looking for a new job and the city posted a job opening for the position. Mayor Don Groesser said the city has received 37 applications for the job and the city is trying to fill the position as soon as possible.