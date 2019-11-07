The Ralston Police Department, along with the Baright Public Library, will again team up for the Food For Fines Program.
Now through Dec. 20, the departments will waive parking ticket fines or overdue book fines with the donation of canned or boxed food. All food proceeds will go to the Ralston High School “R-Pantry” that serves Ralston families.
No Ramen noodles, glass containers, expired food, dented/damaged cans or previously opened packages will be accepted.
The Police Department will waive one parking ticket for five donated items. The library will waive $2 in overdue fines for every one item donated.
Residents can drop off the food items at either the police department or the library.
Parking tickets can also still be paid normally either at the police station, City Hall or online.