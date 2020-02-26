With the sale of a city-owned parking lot on Park Drive finalized and work on multi-family housing on the lot expected to break ground later this spring or summer, Ralston is looking ahead to the next step of the Hinge Project.
The five points intersection in downtown Ralston at 77th and Main streets is the next site the city is asking for public input.
There will be a vision workshop Thursday at the Ralston Arena Side Room and Lounge from 6 to 9 p.m.
Ralston community members and business owners are invited to listen to a presentation from HDR and provide input on what they would like to see happen with the five points intersection.
“The five points intersection is an iconic location to Ralston and it is one of those spots people feel strongly about that means Ralston to them,” City Administrator Rick Hoppe said.
A project overview will begin the workshop and focus on the type of things that can be in the five points intersection using information from cities similar to Ralston.
Following the initial presentation, there will be an exercise where attendees will take sticky dots and place them on their preferences of potential projects for the five points intersection.
Potential attendees are encouraged to email City Clerk Rosie Russell at rrussell@cityofralston.com ahead of time so that the city can have an accurate attendance count.
Emailing ahead of time is not required and attendees can arrive the day of the workshop.