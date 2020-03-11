The U.S. Census Bureau is mailing out invitations to complete the decennial census beginning Thursday.
For the first time ever, it will be available to respond to the census online, along with phone and mail options. It’s extremely important to get the most accurate count of our community as possible for accurate representation and funding.
To ensure everyone has every opportunity to respond, the library is reallocating one public computer to work as a kiosk just for census takers to respond online should they choose to do so while at the library. The online portal will open March 26 to allow for online responses. Keep on the lookout for your invitation in the mail – every home will receive one by April 1, national Census Day.
Just to dispel a few myths about the census: the U.S. Census Bureau can’t share personal data collected from the census with other government agencies, even non-citizens are counted, and incomplete census questionnaires can still be submitted and considered legal.
If you have questions or concerns about the census, let us help guide you to the correct resource to provide an answer.
Each year the Baright Public Library Foundation generously awards one $500 scholarship to a graduating Ralston High School senior. If you know an excellent candidate for this scholarship that also has a Baright Public Library card, please urge them to stop by the library or visit the teen page on the library website, alstonlibrary.org/teen, to obtain an application
The foundation is accepting applications until March 31, and notification of an award recipient will be made by April 20.
We also encourage Ralston area teens to stop by for our monthly Teen Game Night tomorrow, Thursday , beginning at 5 p.m. Snacks and games are provided.
Are you or someone you know preparing to take the U.S. citizenship test? Mary Petersen, director of the nonprofit Language and Culture School of Omaha, is teaching a free citizenship course at the library from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday beginning April 7 and running through May 26. The class and materials provided are free to all attendees. Registration is required, so please call the library at 402-331-7636 to get registered today.
Did you know the library has literacy kits for varying levels of English Language Learners. Check out a kit today to practice reading, listening, and learning vocabulary and grammar.
On Thursday at noon, John Porter from the Nebraska Public Television show “Backyard Farmer” will be at our monthly Lunch & Learn program to present on his specialty: vegetable gardening. Stop by for light refreshments and wonderful advice for gardening in Nebraska. There will be time for questions at the end.
Each Wednesday in March at 10:30 a.m., the library is hosting free sensory screening storytimes! Venture into the children’s room for stories and activities with each of the organizations performing the free screenings. OneWorld Dental is visiting today, Wednesday, for dental hygiene; library staff will walk through exploring different textures through touch on March 18, and lastly, Lions Club International will provide vision testing on March 25. Thanks to Boys Town Pediatrics for the hearing and speech delay screenings on March 4.
For a creative outlet, bring your little one by Friday at 10:30 a.m. for our monthly Small Hands, Big Art project. Participants will get to make a rainbow-themed piece of art.