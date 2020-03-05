Birthday cake day was Feb. 19 at the senior center and the snow held off until evening which made our day all the better.
We did our best singing the birthday song and Diane took the group picture which is posted on the hall bulletin board. Pictured are Joan Ehrenberg, Charlotte Killion, Marlene Cross, Ron Wilson and Charlene Lauer. After our BBQ chicken lunch we enjoyed birthday cake and ice cream.
The delicious cakes were provided by Donna Vaughn, Charlotte Killion, Ron Wilson, Joan Ehrenberg, Bev Sadler, Marlene Cross and Darla Majewski.Charlene Lauer and Ron Wilson provided the ice cream.
Also celebrating a February birthday but not previously mentioned are Florence Howell, John Kopiasz, Patricia Walkemeyer, Sandra Kapple, Patricia Irons, Esther Jones, Al Andersen and Joan Patrick.
That same evening over at the Ralston American Legion, we enjoyed our food and commented on what a great team our faithful kitchen workers Larry Pallet and Paul Linnell are. Cora Mather was our bingo caller and had to cut our night short by two games when the microphone went out. Still, there were no complaints as Scott Fouts had started off winning the first two. Jerry Fouts, Ron Nelson, Devrin Mather and I also managed to bingo. We had a surprise visitor, Maddie, our former bartender, came by with 2-month old Charles dressed in a camouflage onesie.
Last Wednesday, we enjoyed entertainment by one of our favorite groups The Links.
Mary and Diane started the show with the Merrymakers theme song followed by a George Strait “I Just Want to Dance With You.” Mary encouraged husband Jimmy Link to come and join them which was a real treat. He started with “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”
There was lots of toe tapping, singing along and Leslie Hanley got up to dance. When Mary handed out the rhythm sticks, Norma Opperman, Diane Walters, Cora Mather and I took part.
The nurse that was scheduled had to make a change but she did arrive and was there from 1 to 3 p.m.
That same night, over at the Ralston American Legion Pam Sevick, president of the Auxiliary, brought a group of veterans from the Nebraska Veterans’ Home to visit and enjoy a ham and scalloped potatoes dinner.
They could not stay for bingo so we got a bit of a late start. Norma Linnell surprised herself winning three times. Dean Betzer and Devrin Mather also won and finally the last game, frame the card, I finally got a bingo and some of those mini York peppermint patties.
We had a good turnout for our bingo party at the senior center last Thursday and lots of winners all around the room. Dorothy Schultz, our faithful bingo caller, recruited some new volunteers to assist. Max Nachtigall and Karen Mussack helped with refreshments, passed out the punch and water and the prizes.
Charlottte Hazuka, who sets up our table with bingo cards, picked some good ones because we were a lucky group. Charlotte got bingo four times, I got three and Germaine Shimek and Margaret Fouts got bingo, too. Dode Homic, who was very lucky last time, commented on how the luck seemed to move to the other end of the table. Join us the second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m.
This is the time to renew your membership at the Ralston Senior Center. Diane Walters is there at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to take memberships. Dues are $10 per year and entitles you to some special benefits as part of your membership.
The March calendars are on the back table. The menus for the remainder of the month are March 11, corned beef, cabbage, roasted potatoes and applesauce; March 18, tuna salad on croissant, pasta salad and fruit and March 25, Lasagna, salad and fruit and we will have entertainment by Paul Siebert. Be sure to call Diane, 404-885-8895, to make your reservation.
A reminder the bus will be going to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino on Tuesday, March 10. Be sure to call Dorothy, 402-553-4874, to make your reservation.
Thank you for your comments and input. You know how to reach me.