Ralston House residents got a nice surprise July 23 when Sister Regina stopped by for a visit. Sister Regina, a former resident and senior center board member, is now stationed in Dubuque, Iowa, where she is in charge of a home for elderly and sick nuns. She came out of retirement and coordinates their care and sees that they get what they need.
Ila Hossler enjoyed spending time with family in Valley Springs, South Dakota. She took part in the Independence Day celebrations with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The vibrant small town had a new restaurant open while she was there and she got to see the local hospital from the inside after having a flare up of her foot problem.
Ron Wilson attended the National Convention of Vietnam Veterans in Spokane, Wash. Spokane was a lovely city and the weather was beautiful. The convention raised many topics of interest to the Veteran audience.
Diane Walters reported that she had purchased 100 additional bus tickets and donated them to the Stephen Center, making our year-to-date donation 300 bus tickets. Diane shared the history of the founding of the Stephen Center back in 1983. Copies can be found on the back table at the senior center.
If you have noticed the beautifully embroidered table runner on the back table, we found out where it came from. Ron Wilson made and donated it to the Ralston Senior Center. If you had not noticed it, take a look.
Rosemary Hansen, who recently welcomed a new grandchild, joined us for bingo at the Ralston American Legion July 24. She was the first winner of the evening and started a winning streak for our table. Pam Sevick, president of the auxiliary unit, stopped by and donated a supply of candy bars for our bingo prizes.
We ended the month of July at the senior center with entertainment by Kim Eames from the Merry Makers. Kim said when she started with the Merry Makers 15 years ago they had five performers who did shows in the Omaha area. Now they have 20 performers who provide shows for seniors from North Platte to Des Moines. Since it was July, Kim did music by artists that influenced our country’s music. She started with “Gentle on My Mind” by Glen Campbell and followed up with music by Eddie Arnold, Willie Nelson, John Denver, Gene Autry, Johnny Cash and Carole King. Near the end she sang a song she said everyone would know, and she was right. “You Are My Sunshine” had us all singing along and clapping our hands. Thanks to Hossler, our program coordinator for arranging our monthly programs.
Charlie Johnson brought in a box of potatoes from his nephew’s garden along with sacks for us to take what we wanted. Soon we hope the gardeners will have tomatoes and cucumbers to share.
I’ve told you before about Don Cahoy and his patience in doing puzzles. His latest was the most challenging I had ever seen. The 1,000-piece puzzle came in a box but there was no picture to work from, so he had no idea of what the completed picture would look like. It took a few days but as I knew he would, Don had it completed. He tells me, “it’s patience” and “one piece at a time.”
Later that same evening, since it was the fifth Wednesday of the month, the Ralston American Legion hosted a group of veterans from the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home for dinner and bingo. We had a special dinner of sloppy Joe’s, macaroni salad and baked beans. A number of the veterans won at bingo as well as some younger guests. I visited with one of the veterans I knew from St. Gerald’s and Jerry Fouts visited with a 101-year-old Navy veteran. Larry Dyer volunteered to assist with getting the veterans out to their van. We all had a fun evening.
The August calendars are on the back table. The menu for today, Wednesday, will be pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese and applesauce; Aug., 14 goulash, salad and pudding; Aug. 21., fish sandwich, pasta salad and fruit; and Aug. 28, baked ham, sweet potatoes and Lima beans.
We have some great entertainment scheduled: Aug. 14 Joyce Torchia from the Merry Makers and Aug. 28 The Three Young Irishmen (81, 82, 82) that were featured in the August issue of New Horizons. Be sure to call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.
