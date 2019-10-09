We’re here, we made it, it’s finally fall again!
In Tree City USA, is there ever a better time than fall with its changing colors and cozy temperatures? Elizabeth George Speare said it best in her novel “The Witch of Blackbird Pond.” “After the keen still days of September, the October sun filled the world with mellow warmth...The maple tree in front of the doorstep burned like a gigantic red torch. The oaks along the roadway glowed yellow and bronze. The fields stretched like a carpet of jewels, emerald and topaz and garnet. Everywhere she walked the color shouted and sang around her...In October any wonderful unexpected thing might be possible.”
Here at the library, we love fall because it’s the perfect time of year to curl up under a blanket with apple cider or pumpkin spice and read a book. One of our newer books is perfect for fall and a quick read. Check out the graphic novel “Pumpkinheads” by Rainbow Rowell.
Rowell is a Nebraska native. Having grown up in Omaha, many of her stories are often set in strangely reminiscent places you might also hold near and dear to your heart. So, if you’ve been to Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, Apple Orchard or any of the other popular pumpkin patches in the Omaha metro, you will fall in love with Deja and Josiah, the main characters in “Pumpkinheads,” as they work their final season at the “best pumpkin patch in the whole wide world.” Two amazing teen characters wrapped up in a beautifully animated story will warm you right up just as the fall season wraps around you.
Thursday is a busy day here at the library. To continue Fire Prevention Week, storytime with your local firefighters will take place at 10:30 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, crafts and photos with Ralston’s volunteer fire fighters. Our monthly Lunch and Learn is also tomorrow at noon. We will have Linda Dempsey, a Program Specialist for CHI Health Henry Lynch Cancer Center, discussing “Looking at Gratitude.” Learn how to increase your awareness and appreciation for the positives in your life. This is perfect for this time of year, right before Thanksgiving.
Also Thursday at 5 p.m. is Teen Game Night. You can also grab a permission slip for the Nov. 1 Teen I-Scream Movie Night.
We will be screening a rated-R movie after hours just for teens, so permission slips must be signed and returned by Oct. 31. Drinks and snacks are provided at all teen events. Teen events are for ages 12 to 18 only.
Next week, we will have Volunteers Assisting Seniors here with one-on-one Medicare open enrollment help. They will be here on Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. until 2p.m. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is an open enrollment period for the Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug coverage. Assistance is by appointment only, so be sure to call 402-444-6617 to set up a time.
The annual used book sale is next week. The book sale is sponsored by the Baright Public Library Foundation & Friends. The money they raise through the used book sale is money used to help with library programming. The Baright Public Library Foundation & Friends are the ones who purchase all our books that we award children and teens if they sign up for the Summer Reading Program. They also are the ones who sponsor the coffee that is available for anyone to enjoy at the library. Come and support this great foundation and stock up on some great reads for the winter months ahead! You never know, you may get some holiday shopping done for family and friends!
Hours for the book sale are as follows:
Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m.
We hope to see you around!
– Justine Ridder is the Youth Services Librarian at Baright Public Library. Sadie Westfall, who contributed to this column, is the Youth Services assistant.