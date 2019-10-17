We started October at the senior center with a Walgreens employee administering flu shots that saved a lot of people a trip to the doctor. Diane West is still working on trying to find us a nurse for our first Wednesday visits.
We appreciate all her efforts to keep the senior center functioning. After lunch we had a special treat. Thanks to Lorna and Ole Swingen, we had delicious cake for dessert. Lorna and Ole were celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary that day and we all got in on the celebration. We did sing a happy anniversary song ,and while our singing lacked talent, our hearts were in it.
Diane Walters reported that we collected $81 for the Stephen Center in September, making our year to date total $604.65. The Stephen Center collection box on the back desk is a cute pumpkin this month. Check it out and drop something in.
That same evening over at the Ralston American Legion we enjoyed food and bingo. It was a good night for Donna Pallet, Joann Stenberg and Anne Mecseji. Cora Mather was our bingo caller and the bingo computer was functioning again.
They had a beautiful autumn day for the October trip to Sloan, Iowa and the WinnaVegas Casino. Dorothy described it as “quite a day.”
They had an old bus and a new bus driver. The young man had been a semi driver and was “very nice and helpful to the seniors.” Dorothy said she had a real urge to run her fingers through his thick hair but controlled herself. There were lots of winners, $800, $600 and $100’s. The casino said it was the best day a bus had had for a long time. Of course they are going back and the next trip is Nov. 12. Be sure to call Dorothy 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
That same day some of us seniors enjoyed the AARP Program at the Center Mall. The entertainment was the Omaha German American Club Choral Group. We all enjoyed their lively songs and even got to sing along with four of them.
Bev Sadler enjoyed a long weekend get away with son, Steven. He picked her up and they drove to Springfield, Missouri to visit the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium. The new aquarium consists of a 1.5 million gallon aquarium adventure showcasing 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles and birds and an immersive wildlife museum that brings visitors eye to eye with the greatest collection of record setting game animals ever assembled. According to the attraction, you have to walk 1.5 miles to see it all. They spent the night in Branson and got in some miniature golf before returning home.
Grace Engelmann and Marcia Jensen took a five-day trip to the Black Hills to sight see and visit relatives. They enjoyed touring the new Home Stake Mine Museum and seeing the Open Cut where mining was done. Afterward, they dined on Indian tacos at Cheyenne Crossing.
Last Wednesday was really a fun night at the Ralston American Legion. The full menu was available and Anne Mecseji filled in as bingo caller. She and Verne shared a sheet of numerous new bingo plays that they had found and we hope to try out in the coming weeks. Joannn Stenberg was our first winner of the night. We had winners all around the room including, Donna Pallet, Margaret Fouts, Donna Krambeck, Rich Krambeck, Ron Nelson, Larry Dyer and Verne Mecseji to name a few. Since it was our bartender Madeline’s birthday, she brought two cakes and we got to celebrate with her. Her grandmother joined us for the celebration, played bingo and said how she never wins anything. After Jerry Fouts won the frame, of course she won the blackout and got the bonus of a bag of candy. I thought she looked familiar and asked her if she had ever worked at the VA. She said yes and I said “Marty Victor” then told her who I was. We had worked together over 20 years ago and enjoyed getting a chance to chat.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the
Ralston Senior Center