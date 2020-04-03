Debra Groesser has closed her art studio until April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, and all events she had planned with the gallery have been postponed until further notice.
Despite her studio closing, Groesser has found a way to teach art to the Ralston community.
On her studio's Facebook page, Groesser is providing two live video teaching sessions per week.
The focus of the videos is drawing, for a couple reasons.
Groesser said she is contracted to do an instructional painting video this fall and not allowed to do in-depth painting demonstrations.
The other reason is more of a practical one for families and their children.
“I didn't want people to feel like they had to run out to a store and buy special materials,” Groesser said.
Groesser said most people have paper or something else on hand to draw on and would likely have pens, pencils, crayons or markers.
“It’s basically the foundation of every other kind of art,” Groesser said.
Groesser said she was originally only going to do art classes for her grandchildren, but after some encouragement from her daughter she decided to make her lessons public.
Her classes are open to anyone who tunes in to the live feed. The first few lessons may appear simplistic.
“You have to learn to crawl before you walk and walk before you can run,” Groesser said.
She wants younger and older children to be able to follow along and get something from the lessons.
“The kids will do what they can do and even if they are little they’ll be able to follow along,” Groesser said.
Groesser said depending on how her current lessons go, she may open up a second class geared toward older students.
Teaching art classes online will be an experiment.
“This is the first time I have ever tried to do this,” Groesser said.
Her videos have so far have over 8,400 views combined.
One of Groesser’s former art students tuned in to the live feed and posted that her daughter drew along with the lesson.
“I never thought I would end up teaching a second generation of students,” Groesser said.
She said it is important for students to keep up with art during their time away from school.
“There have been all kinds of studies about how encouraging people’s creative side really helps them in other aspects of their lives,” Groesser said.
Groesser will hold two virtual classes through Facebook live, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. on the Debra Joy Groesser Fine Art Facebook page.
She said her goal is to have the classes be 20 to 30 minutes in length.