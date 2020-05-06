April showers bring May flowers . . . and more virtual programming?!
I hope you all are enjoying the warmer weather and the opening of more businesses this month. Sadly, the library is still closed, but we are looking for new ways to connect with you online and through our curbside services!
Curbside pickup has been a success, and we thank you all for continuing to use your library through that service during the pandemic. We are practicing safety measures for the protection of both the staff and the public during these processes. As of Monday (May 4), along with our curbside pickup, you are also now available to begin returning any items you previously had checked out at the library in the outside book drop to the left side of our front entrance. Never fear – no fees are being assessed to anything that is being returned.
If you have any questions about returning items or about our Monday curbside service, feel free to call the library at 402-331-7636 between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also visit our website online at www.ralstonlibrary.org or email us at circulation@cityofralston.com for more information.
As for more programming, you’ll definitely be seeing more from us this upcoming month. Library staff member Mary has created an online escape room to participate in. You can expect to see that listed on our website and social media any day now. This classic Hansel & Gretel themed escape room is the perfect option for readers and puzzle enthusiasts.
Have you missed our monthly Lunch & Learn programs? This month we are hosting our monthly presenter, the League of Women Voters, using online Zoom meeting software.
Email circulation@cityofralston.com or call the library for instructions on how to join the online meeting and hear about “The Long Road to Women’s Suffrage in Nebraska” that will include a history of the challenges faced by women fighting for the right to vote in Nebraska.
The Monday Night Book Club will also be discussing the latest title “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sedaris over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 18. If you would like a print copy of the book, request a copy of the book through our curbside pickup service by calling 402-331-7636. Please contact us for more information and instructions on attending the Zoom meeting by email at circulation@cityofralston.com.
If you’re a regular at reading a copy of the latest copy of Bookpage, a subscription service the library receives that contains updates on authors, new titles and publishing news, we have great news. We have started to receive copies of the April issue of Bookpage and we will receive the May issue around May 22. If you would like a copy of either, please let us know when you place a curbside service request and we will put a copy in with your bag of books.
If you are looking for a classic Stephen King novel, his latest “The Institute” has all of the same elements that made his early novels excel. Secret government organizations, children with special powers and nail-biting suspense – the entire book was a page-turner. The library owns several copies of this entertaining horror that are currently still sitting on our shelves, as well as our virtual shelves. I highly recommend the audio version, the narrator was a fantastic voice for King’s distinct storytelling and characterization.
If you’ve yet to read a Stephen King novel, I think this would be a good introduction into his writing as well. Let me know what you think if you happen to check out a copy.
Happy reading!