At its May 5 meeting, the Ralston City Council discussed an ordinance that would allow for residents to drive golf car vehicles in the corporate limits of Ralston.
City Attorney Don Ficenec said the terminology in state statues that authorizes cities to do this, uses the word car and not cart.
Golf cars differentiate from golf carts in that golf cars need liability insurance and are required to have a windshield, turn signals, seat belts and brake lights.
The golf cars would be required to have at least four wheels, have a maximum ground level speed of 20 mph and cannot carry more than four passengers.
The golf carts would only be operated in corporate city limits between March 1 and Nov. 30 of each year. Golf carts would not be allowed to drive on 84th Street, 72nd Street, Harrison Street, L Street, 90th Street or Park Drive West.
Golf cars may operate on streets between sunrise and sunset and only on streets within city limits with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less.
The golf cars need to operate to the far side roadway as possible and if two or more carts are travelling together they need to be in a single-file line.
Golf cars would not be allowed to drive on sidewalks and drivers must obey all traffic regulations. Drivers would need to register their golf cars with the city before operating their vehicle in the city limits.
The registration for golf car vehicles would be between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 annually.
Residents would need to register their golf cars with the city clerk, who will then send registration materials to the police chief for final approval.
Council member Brian Kavanaugh said residents asked him about golf cars in Ralston when he first campaigned in 2018.
“Reading through the ordinance as it currently reads, it seems like we strike a good balance between safety needs, for both the drivers of golf cars and the community as a whole,” Kavanaugh said.
Council member Lee Fideline said he is not favor of the golf car ordinance now and would prefer to wait until the Hinge Project develops further.
The Hinge Project is an economic development vision to develop the area around 72nd and Main Streets so it serves as a connection between the arena and the city’s downtown.
“At this point I think it’s way ahead of our time to even think about it,” Fideline said.
Mayor Don Groesser moved to have the golf car ordinance be an agenda item for a first reading at the next Council meeting.
There will be no public hearing or vote on the first reading at the next Council meeting. Public hearings and votes will occur on the second and third readings of the ordinance.
In other action, the council:
• Discussed creating a city-affiliated nonprofit.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the idea for creating a 501©(3) came about after the council and other city staff worked on the Hinge Project.
Hoppe said several questions emerged such as, “How are we going to do the work of executing the Hinge while the city has a role and ensuring that rules and regulations are met?”
“There is a business aspect of this that has to be accomplished on the city’s behalf and it’s important to know that the city itself is not a business,” Hoppe said.
“We don’t move as fast as business, we have a slow process and we have limitations that make executions of big projects like the Hinge a huge challenge.”
Hoppe said other communities deal with this challenge by working with an economic development corporation.
Hoppe said eventually a board would be formed for the 501©(3) and it would have some powers in executing various economic development activities for the city.
“It could be broader than the Hinge, but I think it’ll probably be primarily focused on the Hinge because that’s the economic development project we have going right now,” Hoppe said.
Hoppe said the initial thinking calls for about a seven-person board and that three people would be represented from the City of Ralston, a couple people from the Ralston Foundation and a couple members from the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce. Each organization would appoint their own members and if moved forward would not change the city’s responsibility regarding the ongoing Hinge Project.
• The city approved an ordinance to add the 5% occupation tax on telecommunication services to city ordinance.
The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to participate can do so by calling 717-275-8940 and entering the access code 7369071. The public can also connect online at hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/7369071.