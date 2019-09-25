The Ralston City Council approved and discussed the following at its Sept. 17 meeting:
• Voted 6-0 in favor of a third reading of an ordinance that clarifies the current city municipal code that restricts parking and storage of inoperable and operable vehicles on grass and dirt.
The ordinance involves restricting parking on dirt/grass and at the same time changes the enforcement method so that illegal parking on private property will now be enforced in the same way as zoning violations.
The definition for a hard surface is not specific so Ralston residents can have options when crafting the hard surface in their yard.
The ordinance specifies that people cannot use loose material such as dirt and gravel to make up their hard surface.
For enforcement the city will send a notice of violation. If the offender does not remedy the situation by removing the vehicle off the grass or dirt within five days the car can be towed or the city can cite the offender.
• Approved an ordinance to raise Ralston sewer use charges by 5.5%.
• Voted against putting a permanent stop sign at 79th and Park Lane. Council members said the intersection was an inappropriate location to put a stop sign. Ralston Police Chief Marc Leonardo said there was a traffic study conducted on the area last year.
“The average speed of all cars was a little over 25 and 26 miles per hour,“ Leonardo said.
Leonardo said he does not think there is an issue in the area based on the data from the study.
“Stop signs are not to be used as a traffic control measure,” Leonardo said, “People think there is a problem and they want to put a stop sign on it, well that’s not going to solve all your problems either.”
• Approved the appointment of Heather Gamon as assistant city clerk effective Oct.1.
• Approved a new scoreboard at Pierson Field. The scoreboard was donated by the Omaha Storm Chasers to representatives from Ralston Area Baseball Association.
The council added a stipulation the scoreboard will be approved by a city building inspector and waived the permit fee.
• Approved a proposal from Mackie Construction to apply penetrating sealer to new sidewalk at Ralston Arena for $11,745.
• Approved a new logo for Baright Public Library.
• Approved a contract with Magical Journey Carriage Service for carriage services for Holiday Magic on Dec. 1.
• Approved the purchase of a crack seal kettle from Rose Holdings, Inc. for $49,820.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ralston City Hall.