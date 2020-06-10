In a time of a lot of unknowns, one thing is certain: players belonging to the Ralston Area Baseball Association will be able to play games at night.
RABA was able to reach its goal of raising $6,000 with a donation from the Ralston Community Foundation.
The City Council approved a resolution at its June 2 meeting allowing the use of the city parks for youth baseball and softball.
City Administrator Rick Hoppe said the resolution suggests the city would not be liable if someone were to contract COVID-19 while playing baseball or softball at the city parks.
Hoppe said players and coaches from home and away teams will have to sign a waiver.
Teams and leagues as a whole will have to sign a document to indemnify the city against any potential liability claims relating to the novel coronavirus.
The complete guidelines teams and spectators need to follow can be obtained by emailing City Clerk Rosie Russell at rrussell@cityofralston.com.
The only guideline that would no longer apply for RABA would be that games need to end by dusk.
The city asked for a deposit of $6,000 and will deduct the utility bill for the lights from that amount as it happens during the season.
The city will return the money at the end of the season.
Legion baseball has scheduled out its games to where teams will not have any night games this season.
“We’ve got very solid pieces in place that will help protect the kids while at the same time, allowing them to get out and play some baseball and softball,” Hoppe said.
In other action, the council:
• Voted 4 to 2 in favor of a second reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to drive golf cars in Ralston city limits.
Council members Lee Fideline and Ben Preis voted against the ordinance.
Ralston Police Department Chief Marc Leonardo reiterated he is not in favor of the ordinance.
He said the amount of traffic that goes through the city is not a good fit for golf cars.
• Discussed the second reading of three ordinances that would revise and amend city zoning ordinances and zoning maps.
The three ordinances were discussed and voted on at the same time by the council.
The first ordinance would add the Light Industry Use with special use permit to the Hinge Overlay District.
The second amendment was to permit the restoration of 100% of the total assessed value of a lot in the case of a natural disaster.
The council voted unanimously to send the amendments to a third reading but this will not occur until the July 7 council meeting.
The Hinge Overlay District administration and procedures will be referred back to the planning commission.
The next City Council meeting will be conducted via Zoom video conference at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Those who wish to participate can do so by using Zoom online and use the meeting ID 7918911591 using the password: COR2020.
Residents can also call 312-626-6799, type in the meeting ID: 7918911591 and use the password 466633.