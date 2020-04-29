At its April 21 meeting the Ralston City Council approved the following:
- Renewal of a franchise agreement with Cox Communications to operate a cable system in city right of way. The agreement removed language from previous agreements that gave free services to the city and public schools, City Administrator Rick Hoppe said. The agreement includes a 5% occupation tax on service sales.
The city also held a public hearing and second reading to add the 5% occupation tax on telecommunication services to city ordinance. Hoppe said other telecommunication companies have shown interest in providing services in Ralston and adding the occupation tax to city ordinance would eliminate competitive disadvantages.
- Amendments to the city’s civilian retirement plan to allow loans.
At its previous meeting the council authorized amendments to the retirement plan to allow for the loans, but the most recent update provided further updates to align with IRS rules and provisions in the recently passed federal CARES ACT.
- Declared city property as surplus, including a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, library equipment and police department equipment.
- An easement from Theodore Parker to maintain a retaining wall and wall anchors of his property.
- A bid from Air Tech Services Inc. for $148,340 to replace Baright Public Library’s HVAC system.
The next city council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to participate can do so by calling 717-275-8940 and entering access code 7369071. The public can also connect online at hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/7369071.