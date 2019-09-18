The Ralston City Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve the budget statement for the upcoming fiscal year.
The council held a first reading of the budget and voted to waive the second and third reading in order to send the budget to the state in time.
The council approved a resolution that authorizes exceeding the 2019-2020 restricted funds budget by a additional 1%.
Tim Bohling, city finance director, said the adjustment has no impact on the numbers in the city’s budget.
– Austin Plourde