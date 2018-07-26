Plans to redevelop Ralston’s front door took a significant step forward at the July 17 City Council meeting.
The council awarded a contract to develop a master plan for the Hinge Project, an economic development effort focused on the area near 72nd and Main streets, to HDR Engineering, Inc. of Omaha for $145,000. The council voted 5-1 with Craig Alberhasky as the only no vote.
According to documents provided at the meeting, HDR will collect data on the Hinge area, identify potential and feasible uses, develop a “consensus-driven” vision and prepare a redevelopment plan. HDR could potentially help secure developers for the project, although at an additional cost.
Proponents of awarding the contract said the Hinge Project by itself is a “50,000-foot view” and the work done by HDR will bring it down to a “20,000- to 30,000-foot view.”
The money will not come out of the city’s budget. The Nebraska Communities Foundation, through the Ralston Community Foundation, is reimbursing the city. All expenditures will be approved the Ralston Community Foundation and the city’s Hinge Committee as well as the City Council, said Mayor Don Groesser.
Rich Onken, a member of the Hinge Committee, which evaluated the three proposals the city received for the project, said the committee focused its efforts on choosing between HDR and a partnership led by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. of Omaha.
“They had the best master plan to deliver what we thought and to give us a real good analysis of what we could do down there and be successful,” Onken said of HDR.
The council also heard a lengthy presentation about medical and other insurance renewal plans for the city. The council will hold a special meeting today, Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m. to vote on a plan.
The council also took action on the following items:
Groesser read a proclamation for Ralston Vet and Dr. Norman Jernigan’s 50 years of service to the city.
- Groesser read a proclamation for Aug. 19, 2018 as Metro Youth Bowler’s Day.
- Approved two special liquor licenses, one for St. Gerald Catholic Church for a parish festival and beer garden on Sept. 9 and one for a reception on Aug. 18.