The Ralston City Council appointed Kevin Eischeid and Ben Burbridge as Emergency Management Coordinator and Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator, respectively, at its July 3 meeting.
Eischeid, the chief of the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department, will replace Mike Kennelly, who resigned from his role as Ralston’s EMC on June 30. Burbridge is the assistant fire chief and will be the point of contact in Eischeid’s absence.
The department would then use Douglas County Emergency Management in case of a disaster such as a tornado.
The council also approved two resolutions related to parking and traffic.
The first was a resolution that corrected a previous resolution outlining the locations of a “No Parking from Here to Corner” sign near the intersection of 79th and Oakwood streets near Ralston Park. The second would place 25 miles per hour speed limit signs on Park Lane near Oak Park after residents had raised concerns about traffic in the area.
The next council meeting is Tuesday.
— Brody Hilgenkamp