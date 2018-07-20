Commander Fred Gregory of American Legion Post 373 is officially stepping down from his post.
He was commander of the Ralston Legion post for one year. Gregory recently had back surgery and chose to relinquish his duties as commander.
“I just need to get my strength back to 100 percent,” he said. “I just have to take it day by day.”
The new commander, Barry Vogel, has been appointed commander for the next year. He officially started July 9 and this is his second stint as commander.
There are many responsibilities for the commander of the Legion.
“As commander, we’re basically the CEO,” Gregory said. “It’s basically a full-time job for us. We cook, clean and volunteer for charity. Sometimes there is help and sometimes there is not, but we get things done.”
Being commander can be a hard job, Gregory said, but he had advice for the new commander.
“Take each day one day at a time,” he said. “You have to start at the bottom and work your way to the top and look at the whole picture.”
The Legion is a great way to get veterans together in the community, Gregory said.
“We always want the veterans to have a good time,” he said. “We want to get them out of their home and enjoy the community.”
Gregory said he will think about being commander again in the future.
“If I have time, I will think about it,” he said. “I have to watch what I do going forward to stay healthy.”