Summer reading has officially begun at the Baright Public Library and will run through July 31. Tap into this summer reading challenge by meeting the reading goals the library has set up for you this summer. Escape the heat, compete against family members or avoid the ‘summer slide.’ Whatever it takes to get you reading this summer, we encourage it.
You can visit our website, ralstonlibrary.org, to find out more information for the three different age group reading challenges. It’s so easy to track your reading from home, and then win prizes from the library when you complete the challenge.
To help you along your reading journey, we’ve got several online meetup opportunities these next two weeks.
If you missed Tess, our reading therapy dog, you can join a Zoom meeting on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Email youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org for an invitation to read with Tess and Ms. Irene, and if you have a pet, introduce them to the group.
Adults can join in on a virtual Lunch and Learn program through Zoom June 11 at noon. For an invitation to this educational and virtual event, email circulation@cityofralston.com. Mandi Matlock from Senior Helpers will explain the stages of Alzheimer’s and offer suggestions for caregivers.
If you’re looking for some more hands on type of activities, check out these other opportunities to learn, explore and get creative:
Through our Facebook page, the library has a children’s group you can join and find a weekly Lego Club challenge. This week we’re asking you to build a house that can withstand the Big Bad Wolf. Test your creation with a blow dryer, and don’t forget to post a picture of it in the Facebook group.
Today, our Storywalk in Wildewood Park is up until 8 p.m. with the story “The Great Gran Plan” by Elli Woollard. Located at 8000 Ralston Ave., this woodsy park is a great place for a stroll and a fun fairy tale retelling of a “Three Little Pigs” and “Little Red Riding Hood” mashup.
Our weekly craft is available to pick up through Saturday, and this week you can request a kit to make an egg carton fish — we provide all the supplies. Request to pick up a kit through our curbside services by calling 402-331-7636 or by emailing youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org.
Starting Monday, we have a very cool Book Buddy Hunt happening in downtown Ralston businesses. Your favorite children’s book characters will be hidden in the windows of participating businesses. Can you find them all? A map and character match form will be posted on the children’s page of the library website, ralstonlibrary.org. Once you’re finished, you can turn in a filled out form for an awesome prize! This scavenger hunt will be available through June 13.
We will be continuing our curbside services with extended hours during June, which are Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Don’t forget that you can return your library materials now at any time. If you have any questions about any of these services, call the library at 402-331-7636. Our website is available with resources 24/7, including new ebooks and e-audiobooks, television series, magazines, online courses and much more.
— Bailey Halbur is director of Baright Public Library