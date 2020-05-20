So I have heard mothers and fathers heave a big sigh as they say they are excited to get a new variety of books to read at home when they check out. They explain that they have gotten so sick of reading the same books.
I usually smile and agree, but now I completely understand.
My daughter’s daycare was closed for a little over a month so I was home with her more. I can’t tell you how many times I read the same two books, over and over and over and over again.
Now you all know I’m a librarian. We have well over 50 board books at home, but of course there are only two that she will continue to bring back to me. Funny enough, both of these books are by Eric Carle. He is the author that wrote The Very Hungry Caterpillar which is extremely popular in our library.
So finally, I decided to try checking out some different board books to take home to see if we can try getting more of a variety. I brought home five new books to try, and do you know what happened? We added two new books to our daily selection of books that we read from. Even funnier, guess who both of these books are written by? None other but Eric Carle. She really has a love for Eric Carle.
Today is Omaha Gives! Omaha Gives! is a year round online giving platform, organized by the Omaha Community Foundation to raise support for nonprofits in Douglas, Sarpy, and Pottawattamie counties. It is a community-wide program to show off the area’s spirit of giving.
Many cities have been impacted economically by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the libraries that is supported by them. Help the Baright Public Library through your donation to the Baright Public Library Foundation. By donating to the Foundation, you can put another book in the hands of a child, connect an unemployed community member with the online access they need, unite library users to resources to feed their family, or connect others socially during this time of separation.
We hope you all consider donating today. For as little as $1, you can assist the library in connecting the community.
I am very excited to say that I will be partnering with the Do Space for a special storytime on Zoom. I hope you all join me on Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m. for an online storytime. No registration is required for this event. You can get the link to attend the event by going to dospace.org/event and finding our storytime on May 29. If you have any issues, email or call the library to get the link.
I can’t believe that our annual Summer Reading Program begins next week. Our Summer Reading Program is from May 26 to July 31. The Summer Reading Program is for all ages. There are prizes for children, teens and adults.
We have been using Beanstack as our online platform for our Summer Reading Program for a couple of years now. By using Beanstack, you can sign up for the Summer Reading Program and log your reading.
If you prefer a paper option, we are still supplying those. All you have to do is call or email the library that you want one, and we will have it ready for you to pick up during our designated curbside pickup hours. You can collect your prizes the same way. If you have completed the Summer Reading Program, just give us a call or an email, and we will have your prize ready for pickup.
We are excited about doing a StoryWalk every Wednesday this summer starting May 27 at Wildewood Park. StoryWalk is a great way for families to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.
Laminated pages from a children’s book will be attached to yard signs along a path. As you stroll down the trail, you will be directed to the next page in the story. By the end of the trail, you will have completed the story. The StoryWalk will be available all day on Wednesdays and every Wednesday there will be a new story to read.
Who out there has been missing Lego Club here at the library? We will be doing a virtual Lego Club this summer. Every Monday a new challenge will be posted on our Facebook group page and our website. Children will have all week to complete the challenge and submit a photo of their completed work either on Facebook or emailing it to youthservices@ralstonlibrary.org. Every picture submitted will put your name in a drawing for a new LEGO kit!
Are your children looking for some new crafts? Every week we will have Make & Take Crafts available at our curbside pickup. We supply everything needed for the craft, and you take it home to complete it. You can reserve your Make & Take Craft by calling the library or emailing us (be sure to include how many children you have). The same craft will be available all week. The first available Make & Take Craft will be May 26.
Any adults out there who enjoy trivia? Every week there will be a new trivia challenge link available on our website. After you complete the trivia questions, you will get a secret code to enter you into the Adult Summer Reading Program grand prize drawing.
Don’t think we have forgotten about the teens this summer. Miss Sadie has put together some really fun passive programs for anyone to do this summer. She has instructions on how to do a DIY fairy garden with things you have around your house. Have you ever wanted to go on a real treasure hunt? You can use a GPS device or smart phone to navigate to hidden containers called “geocaches” or “caches” in hidden outdoor locations marked by coordinated all over the world. There are instructions listed on the teen web page.
Over the last year, we have had a breakout box in the library. This idea started after the growing trend of escape rooms. These breakout boxes have different locks on them. To get the locks open, you must complete all the riddles. Many people have enjoyed this over the last year. With the library being closed, we have made a digital breakout box/virtual escape room. You can find our Hansel and Gretel Virtual Escape Room on our website. You must help Hansel and Gretel escape the witch’s candy house by solving the clues and riddles. Can you do it? We sure hope so; otherwise, those kids are in some deep trouble.
I know this all probably seemed like a lot, but we actually have so much more going on this summer. Check out our website to see everything we have to offer. The library will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, so there will be no staff in the building to answer questions or do curbside pickup.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian and assistant director at Baright Public Library.