The Ralston City Council discussed and voted on the following items at its Dec. 3 meeting:
• Held a public hearing and approved a first reading of an ordinance that will update the Ralston zoning codes about advertising through the use of banners and flags on public rights-of-way.
Planning Commission Chairman Rich Onken highlighted several aspects of the ordinance feather flag signs are now available and real estate signs cannot be forever signs.
A feather flag sign is any sign printed or painted on cloth, plastic, canvas or other like material with distinctive colors, patters or symbols attached to a pole or staff, anchored on two perpendicular edges and mounted vertically.
Copies of the complete list of sign regulations and definitions of signage type can be picked up at Ralston City Hall, 5500 S 77th St.
• Approved an amendment to Ralston municipal code to classify the streets within the Ralston Village planned unit development as snow emergency routes. The streets consist of Serum Avenue east of 77th Street, 76th Avenue south of Serum Avenue and 77th Street south of Serum Avenue.
• Approved the following appointments and reappointment’s to city boards:
Civil Service Commission: Dennis Parsley, Larry Forman, Dan Walsh and Bradley Ryan.
Community Redevelopment Authority: Brian Kavanaugh.
Park and Tree Commission: Bob Tourek and Zach Perkins.
Planning Commission: Jessica Saab, Jeff Sinnett, Dan Boyer, Mark Krzemien and Steven Bode.
• Approved the reappointment of Krause as council president.
• Approved to have JEO Consulting Group continue as the city engineer.
• Approved to pay $14,654 to Historical Research Group to conduct research on buildings in Ralston. The funds will be covered by both the Archives Committee and the Ralston Community Foundation.
The next regular council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Ralston City Hall.