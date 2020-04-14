The Ralston City Council held its first council meeting via teleconference April 7, due to the coronavirus.
The meeting ran smoothly and was under an hour in length.
Any city official that spoke had to end their statement with “I am finished” to indicate they were done talking.
If someone from the public wanted to comment during a public comments section of the meeting, they were asked to email City Clerk Rosie Russell or text City Administrator Rick Hoppe.
The messages from the public indicated what item the individual wanted to speak on.
In an interview, Hoppe said he thought the meeting went well under the circumstances and it was a learning process for the city.
He said going forward he would like to have more public input on the new City Council format.
“I would like to have more feedback on what we can do to improve the process,” Hoppe said.
• The council accepted an independent audit of the city’s 2018-19 fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30.
The audit showed the Ralston Arena had a operating loss of $1.2 million.
The city transferred $552,064 to the arena from the general fund, $350,000 of which was from sales tax and the remainder the restaurant tax.
The restaurant tax is collected in the general fund then moved over to the arena.
The city started the fiscal year with $1.4 million in lottery funds and ended with $473,863.
When the city hired Spectra to take over the arena management in February 2019, the city used $750,000 in lottery funds to pay its final payroll and operating obligations for the Ralston Arena, help smooth the transition for Spectra Venue Management to take over operations and pay for concrete and piping repairs at the Arena.
The city collected $2.9 million in turnback tax during fiscal year 2018-19, according to information provided by the city.
Bohling said the turnback tax payments the city has received so far in 2020 have totaled $ ahead of last year’s first two deposit, but is unsure if this pattern will continue for the rest of 2020.
• Approved the Ralston Volunteer Fire Department ‘s annual liquor exemption.
• Authorized amendments to the City of Ralston civilian retirement plan to allow for loans for participants.
Those in the retirement plan are able to take out a $1,000 to $2000 loan. Participants are only allowed two outstanding loans at one time.
• Approved the assignment of purchase agreement between Zehv’s Place, LLC and OZVP LLC for the city owned parking lot on Park Drive.
Urban Waters, the developer who plans to turn the parking lot into multifamily housing, changed the LLC that will be working on the parking lot.