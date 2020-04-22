Hello, everyone. This week is National Library Week, a nationwide celebration to highlight the valuable role libraries play in strengthening communities and transforming lives.
National Library Week was formed by the American Library Association and the American Book Publisher’s nonprofit organization called National Book Committee. They made the first National Library Week in 1958. The idea behind this special week is that once people are motivated to read, they will support and use libraries.
This year is the 62nd anniversary, and the theme is “Find Your Place at the Library.” We hope everyone is able to find their place here at the Baright Public Library. We offer so much more than just books. We have everything from DVDs, Wi-Fi hot spots, magazines, cake pans, tablets and so much more. There truly is something for everyone.
Friday is Arbor Day. Usually, we have a really fun storytime at Ralston Park. All the storytime kiddos help plant some trees into pots. Those pots are transplanted to different parks in Ralston. We always have so much fun doing this.
Sadly, this just isn’t possible this year. I will be doing a digital storytime at Ralston Park that will be posted on Friday. You will be able to watch this special storytime from our website, Facebook page or YouTube channel. If you want access to all our storytime videos, the best place to get those is by subscribing to our YouTube channel. It is completely free, and you will be updated when there are new videos posted.
If you are like me, you have been binge watching a lot of television shows. Binge watching is a lot different now that I have a 1-year-old. When I say I binge watch something now, that means that I was actually able to finish one episode a day (instead of five episodes a day).
I have heard such good things about the book “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng the last few years. When I found out Hulu made a series on the book, it finally got me to listen to the audiobook so that I could watch the series.
This is one of those books that you don’t necessarily root for one character. This book tugs at your heart because you are getting many characters’ points of views.
Because of this, and the way it is written, I felt like I was on everyone’s side. I felt like I was rooting for different characters throughout the book. If you are looking for a drama-filled book that has you sitting on the edge of your seat, this is the perfect book for you.
One of my favorite authors is Liane Moriarty because of her shocker endings that I would have never guessed. This book reminded me of that.
“Sometimes you need to scorch everything to the ground, and start over. After the burning the soil is richer, and new things can grow. People are like that, too. They start over. They find a way.” – Celeste Ng, “Little Fires Everywhere.”
We just got a new order of books in, and I wanted to highlight a few of the children’s books that I was excited to get. If any of these sound good, give us a call or email circulation@cityofralston.com for us to check it out to you for you to pick up at our weekly curbside pickup. We have been doing curbside pickup on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. You could be the first one to check out these titles.
• “Does It Fart? A Kid’s Guide to the Gas Animals Pass” by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti – Dogs fart. Cats fart. But what about spiders? Or whales? Or even dinosaurs?! This fun book will discuss which animals have the stinkiest farts, which animals have a fart code, and which animals don’t fart at all. You won’t want to miss this hilarious book full of stinky facts.
• “Sulwe” by Lupita Nyong’o – This is a beautifully stunning picture book about a little girl who has skin the color of midnight. Her skin is darker than everyone in her family. Her mama’s skin is the color of dawn. Her father’s skin is the color of dusk. Her sister’s skin is the color of high noon. A magical journey opens her eyes to the beauty of herself, inside and out.
• “Unicorn Diaries: Bo’s Magical New Friend” by Rebecca Elliott – This new magical chapter book series is by the author of “Owl Diaries.” Unicorn Bo learns some very important friendship lessons in this fun book that has large print, speech bubbles and fun illustrations to keep readers turning the page.
• “Marvel: Amazing Powers” by Marvel – Calling all superhero fans. This Level 3 early reader goes over all the awesome abilities your Marvel superheroes have. You have everyone from Spiderman to Guardians of the Galaxy to Black Widow.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian and assistant library director of Baright Public Library.