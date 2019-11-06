I would like to thank all our businesses who participated in our Halloween Storytime and Trick-or-Treating.
We had a great turnout for our storytime. Following storytime, we went to nearby businesses in downtown Ralston to trick or treat.
We have such great community members. Thank you to City Hall and Mayor Don Groesser, Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce, Ralston Police Department, Ralston’s Fuel Service, Dolphens Design and Sign, Hearthside Candles and Curios, Flower Basket, Edward Jones, Ashley’s Pet Spa, 4 Seasons Awards and Engraving, Rawhide Tattoo, Debra Joy Groesser Fine Arts and Big Red Locksmith for passing out candy. The kiddos absolutely loved it.
I’m sitting here writing this article the day after Halloween.
This Halloween has been so different from all my previous Halloween experiences as it was our daughter’s first Halloween. She can’t eat candy yet, but she loved seeing all the different kiddos dressed up in costumes and all the different decorations.
Rori, my daughter, was Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Of course she had these sparkly red slippers that were adorable. She absolutely loved them. She also tried eating them on multiple occasions — ha!
I warned my husband that we may have a shoe lover on our hands and to expect possible shoe purchases in the future.
We also handed out candy for the first time in our house.
We have lived in our house for about two and a half years, but we have never been there on Halloween night.
I was just as excited about handing out candy as I was to have Rori go trick-or-treating to our neighbors’ houses. It was crazy. We had over 100 trick or treaters come to our door. I ran out of candy.
Now we have probably one of the friendliest cats. His name is Doug. He kept poking his head out to try to see all the kiddos coming to the door.
My favorite part of the night was when a little girl had a look of panic when she saw the cat on the other side of the screen door.
You could tell she wanted to just run for it.
As I am nudging Doug away with my foot, I am trying to tell her that it’s alright. She inches a few inches closer to reach out to get her candy, trying her best not to get too close. This is when I notice that she is dressed up as a black cat!
I couldn’t help but laugh as she walked down the driveway.
She maybe should have rethought her costume choice!
On Nov. 12, we have one of our newer programs, Game Night for Adults from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Adults, 19 years old and over are welcome to join us in the meeting room for games.
You can bring your own board games or video consoles or use ours. Be sure to bring friends.
On Nov. 14, we have our monthly Lunch and Learn program at noon. We will be discussing De-Cluttering 101. Are you feeling stressed with clutter in your home? Do you have areas of your home that you hide when company is over? Do you feel like your children’s toys have completely taken over your house? Are you overwhelmed on where to even start?
Kacie Ferrazzo, owner of Get Organized Omaha, will be here to teach you about the benefits of de-cluttering your home and how you can get started. Light refreshments will be provided.
I’m of course going to end with a book recommendation.
Last month I read “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera. This is a young adult title, but I think people of all ages can enjoy it. This book really helps you put your life into perspective.
This book takes place in a world where you will get a call the morning of the day you will die.
You don’t know exactly when or how you will die, but you will die that day.
Two teen boys receive this call a little after midnight on Sept. 5. They meet up through an app that can connect other “Deckers” as Last Friends. They try to live this day to the fullest.
This book really had me thinking how I would want to live my last day.
Who would I want to talk to? Where would I want to go? What do I want to leave behind?
This book is literally called “They Both Die at the End,” but I was still secretly hoping they wouldn’t. Maybe there was a mistake?
I’m not going to tell you if my hope was true or not.
— Justine Ridder is the youth services librarian/assistant director at Baright Public Library