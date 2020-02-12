February is Black History Month, a month-long celebration of African-Americans and their role in United States history.
The inaugural Black History Month occurred in 1915, half a century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the United States.
Reading is an influential way to celebrate Black History Month for all ages. Check out the books below you can borrow from the Ralston Baright Public Library all month long:
Books for Adults
“Black Leopard, Red Wolf” by Marlon James.
“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward.
“The Twelve Tribes of Hattie” by Ayana Mathis.
“The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead.
“The Yellow House” by Sarah M. Broom.
Books for Young Adults
“Brown Girl Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson.
“Dear Martin” by Nic Stone.
“A Good Kind of Trouble” by Lisa Moore Ramée.
“The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas.
“The Long Way Down” by Jason Reynolds.
Books for Children
“Hair Love” by Matthew Cherry.
“Henry’s Freedom Box” by Ellen Levine.
Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed
“Salt in His Shoes: Michael Jordan in Pursuit of a Dream” by Deloris Jordan.
“Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer, the Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement” by Carole Boston Weatherford.
What books would you add to this list? Let us know when you next stop by the library.
Several events are upcoming the rest of this week. Today, Wednesday, we are hosting a special Pajama Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Wear your comfiest pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal and snuggle in for a special storytime. Miss Justine will have the best stories ready to read to you and your closest stuffed friend.