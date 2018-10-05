Students flooded the halls as “The Brady Bunch” theme song rang over the intercom system.
On the last Thursday of every month, Blumfield students participate in Blumfield Bunch, a school-wide program focused on building relationships. This is the sixth year Blumfield has put on this program.
When the song sounds, every student in the building goes to their assigned bunch where they take part in activities aimed to get to know other students.
“The goal for us is that they’ll have the opportunity to build relationships and kids will get to know each other,” said Ashley Tomjack, Blumfield principal.
Another aspect, Tomjack said, is to get children comfortable with a teacher they may have as they advance to a high grade.
Each bunch has 14 to 16 students and is made up of about two students from each grade level.
“It’s fun to see them connect where they wouldn’t necessarily be connecting,” said Kat Turco, school counselor and bunch leader.
During the 30-minute time frame, students participate in conversations about themselves and their group mates, hopefully making connections along the way.
“If they are bunch buddies, they are advocating for each other and they are watching out for bullying or taking care of each other,” Tomjack said.
Students are in the same group throughout their time at Blumfield, making for long-lasting relationships.
Tomjack said the program also benefits students’ social skills and helps them feel more comfortable in school.
It also provides a safe space for children who need a little extra support.
“One of the things we know about working with students in trauma, crisis or poverty is that they need advocates,” Tomjack said.
For Turco, she said the best part is watching the students be supportive of each other.
“It’s exciting to me because the kids really encourage each other,” she said.
Throughout the year, Turco said, she is looking forward to watching her bunch continue to grow.
“I want them to get to a point where they seek each other out and go out of their way to get to know each other and become a Blumfield family,” she said.