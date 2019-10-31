Birthday Cake Day was Oct. 16 at the Ralston Senior Center. We had lots of October birthdays, willing bakers and therefore a wide variety of delicious cakes.
Dorothy Schultz supplied the ice cream and the cakes were provided by Delores Beloyed, Margarette Kment, Helen Savich, Frank Vacek, Verna Jackley, Jan Cline, Darla Majewski and the Senior Center.
We sang the birthday song a capella but Diane West told us next month we would have someone at the piano. Diane took the group picture which is on the hall bulletin board. Pictured are Shirley Kruntorad, Dorothy Schultz, Delores Beloyed, Helen Savich, Margarette Kment and Frank Vacek.
Also celebrating an October birthday but not with us that day are Cathy Sanderson, Jane Vandeventer, Debbie Henry, Eleanor Bogatz, Maxine Duracinski, Louis Williamson, Ila Hossler and Kathleen Thompson.
That same evening at the Ralston American Legion, Anne Mecseji was our bingo caller and tried out one of the new plays, a large diamond which Margaret Fouts suggested then won. Actually, our table did quite well. Margaret won twice, Jerry Fouts once and Marilyn Dyer got the blackout. Verne Mecseji, Ron Nelson and Joann Stenberg were among the winners, too. I am going through a dry spell but at least won a few times at the senior center bingo party.
A group of us were back at the Legion for Catfish Night the third Friday. Marty and Eric joined Charlotte Doyle, Charlene Lauer and myself and really enjoyed visiting and our dinner. Ron Deming was in the kitchen with Paul Linnell giving Larry Pallet a well deserved night off.
I did a one day bus trip with Allied Tour and Travel on the 13th. I attended the Rodgers and Hammerstein Celebration at the Holland Performing Arts Center, then had a Omaha Culinary Tour, went to the Crescent Moon for dinner and the Coneflower ice cream shop for dessert. I had the Reuben, which they say was invented at the nearby Blackstone. It was good and a bit different than the usual Reuben. I even got a copy of the recipe. The show was fantastic and comparing notes, found Verna Jackley, Joan Mulder and Betty Krause also enjoyed the show.
Last Wednesday at the senior center we were entertained by Tim Javorsky from the Merry Makers.
Tim said he started with the saxophone at age 9 and has had 36 years as a professional entertainer. He took only one short break when he told us that it was OK to answer our cellphones. He said he knows what it feels like to call his parents and not have them answer. Otherwise he played 20 songs in an hour ranging from great old jazz with a little country and rock. He had us foot stamping, clapping and singing along.
Thanks to Ila Hossler, our program director, for scheduling our entertainment.
That same evening, St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group held their October event which was a Soup Supper and entertainment. Members who are residents of Southwest Gables made the soups. There was chicken noodle, potato and hearty beef vegetable along with rolls, butter and oyster crackers and of course liquid refreshment. The dessert selection was apple, pecan and pumpkin pies.
The entertainment was the Rubber Chicken Orchestra, which consisted of eight members playing ukulele, kazoo, banjos and mandolin. They were great, had us singing along to “When the Saints Come Marching In,” “Edelweiss” and “This Land is Your Land.” At one point, Judi Tomcykowski was laughing so hard she was crying. She said she hadn’t laughed so hard in a long time. A really fun evening was planned and organized by Barb Considine.
We had our last bingo party for the year at the senior center last Thursday. Things get busy with the approaching holidays so the bingo parties are suspended until January. We had lots of winners around the room that either won a towel or quarters. A nice surprise was we all got a Christmas gift bag from Darla Majewski with a lovely Christmas towel. We all really appreciate the time and effort she puts in keeping us supplied with the lovely prizes.
The November calendars are on the back table. The menus for the month are Nov. 6, cheeseburger, potato salad and pudding; Nov. 13, Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato and vegetable; Nov. 20, fish sandwich, pasta salad and apple sauce; and Nov. 27, goulash, salad and Jell-O. We will have entertainment by The Links on the 6th.
Be sure to call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. Don’t forget to call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat for the Nov. 12 trip to Sloan, Iowa, and the WinnaVegas Casino.
Speaking of November, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Election Day Soup and Pie at Trinity United Methodist Church. Their homemade noodles and chicken soup is fantastic. The church ladies work hard planning, cooking, serving and cleaning up. They also serve chili, which I hear is very good, but I can’t pass up that chicken soup.
Thank you for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.