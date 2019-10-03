Sept. 18 was birthday cake day at the senior center. Again we attempted to sing the birthday song without a piano player. Diane took the group picture which consisted of two, Charlotte Hazuka and Virginia Hilbers. We had lots of birthday cake and ice cream to enjoy after lunch.
The cakes were provided by Virginia Hilbers, Helen Savich, Donna Trask, Jan Cline, Darla Majewski and the senior center. Sharon and Tom Cooney provided the ice cream since they were celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary on Sept. 22. Also celebrating a September birthday but not with us were Nancy Evans, Carol Hansen, Cora Mather, Jeannette Hawkins, Brian Bogatz, Sung J. Jo and Hasook Kim.
We had a special treat as Bev Sadler brought in a large basket of tomatoes and some plastic bags for us to take and enjoy. Aside from the regular tomatoes, there was a bucket of black cherry tomatoes. Their dark color fit the name but they were delicious and tasted just like the red ones.
That same evening over at the Ralston American Legion, Larry Pallet and Paul Linnell were back in the kitchen and we had the full menu to chose from. I went back to my chicken Philly with a side salad. As promised, there was a non-fried food choice to enjoy. Anne Mecseji called bingo and introduced us to a new game, “Prison Bars” down the B’s, the N’s and O’s. Margaret Fouts won that one. I kept coming close, but not enough. I was waiting for the blackout and surprised myself by getting it. Thanks to Verne Mecseji, I was able to get my bag of snack size Kit Kats. Verne had gone shopping and had a full bag of candy to chose from. We really appreciate Verne doing that to make winning an extra treat.
Last Wednesday at the senior center, we enjoyed a delicious chicken and noodle casserole. Diane Walters informed us she had purchased another 100 bus tickets for the Stephen Center from what we had collected. That made a total of 400 bus tickets so far this year. They really appreciate our help. Diane West informed us that the nursing agency we had been using has apparently closed their Omaha office. She is looking for a replacement and until that is accomplished we will not have the first Wednesday of the month nurse available.
That same evening, Sept. 25, the Saint Gerald Friends on Q senior group held their September event which was a pot luck dinner and speaker. Thirty-five attended and the food was outstanding. There was meatballs, two kinds of rice and chicken dishes, cheeseburgers, mac and cheese and taco casseroles plus sausage and peppers, cucumber sandwiches, deviled eggs, pies, cookies, Snickers apple dessert and Jell-O salad, plus beverages. Sister Rita, who said she will be retiring this year, gave a short talk on “The Autumn of Our Lives” and passed out articles she has composed over her career about self help ideas. The group had a very enjoyable evening.
Some of us were over at the Ralston American Legion for our Wednesday food and bingo night that same night. The food was excellent and we are grateful to the faithful team of Larry Pallet and Paul Linnell in the kitchen. There was a bit of a problem with our bingo. Cora Mather was back after a week of celebrating her birthday with family. But the power went off for a brief moment and after it was back the bingo computer kept shutting off. There was one winner, Vicki Teutsch, then we tried to go on without success, so we gave up on the bingo and visited with each other and enjoyed some delicious birthday cake. It was Verne Mecseji’s 82nd birthday and we all got to celebrate with him.
It was a nice surprise to have Cece Hendricks feeling well enough to come back to exercise class and we also had some new ladies join us.
If you were a fan of “Downton Abbey” don’t miss the movie now playing. Both Ron Wilson and I have seen it and enjoyed every minute. It was a nice wrap up for all our favorite characters. The only negative point for me was being a movie I only saw it once. When the series was on television, I would program my DVR and watch my favorite episodes a few times.
The October calendars are on the back table. The menus for the month are: Oct. 9 — Ham and potato casserole, vegetable and Jell-0. Oct. 16 — Sloppy Joes, tater tots and apple sauce. Oct. 23 — Mostaccioli with meat sauce, salad and fruit. Oct. 30 — Chicken salad croissant, macaroni salad and banana.
We will be entertained by Tim Javorsky of the Merrymakers on Oct. 23. Be sure to call Diane at 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. And don’t forget the Tuesday trip to Sloan Iowa and the WinnaVegas Casino. Be sure to call Dorothy at 402-553-4874 to reserve your seat.
Thanks for all your comments and input. You know how to reach me.
— Janet Rentko is a member of the
Ralston Senior Center