A Ralston youth baseball team will unveil new jerseys Sunday at Ralston High School that will honor local WWII veterans.
The Ralston Tigers 12-under baseball team and coaches based the tribute on a memorial plaque of 40 local men who died while serving in WWII. The plaque originally sat at Rosenblatt Stadium but was moved to John Stella Field at Brown Park in South Omaha when Rosenblatt was torn down.
The plaque was re-dedicated in 2011, and Doug Reid, one of the Tigers’ assistant coaches, was at the dedication ceremony. He said the ceremony left an impression on him and over the next few years he researched the men listed on the plaque.
Reid said the Tigers played in a military tribute tournament in Fremont last year and the coaching staff used that as an opportunity to impart on the players an appreciation for those who have served in the military.
He used the examples of the men on the Brown Park plaque to help the players realize what military tributes meant and the names on the plaque represented real people — all of whom were baseball players — and the men were not just in the military, he said.
Their lives, not their deaths, were the focus.
“Could I give them enough information that they could paint a picture of who that person was?” Reid said.
During the upcoming season, the team’s 11 players and five coaches will wear jerseys with a name of one of the men on the plaque, and during Sunday’s tribute they will give presentations about the person’s life.
“We didn’t just want it to be a name on their back,” Reid said.
The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Ralston High School, 8969 Park Drive, and Reid said family members of three of the Brown Park players will attend the ceremony.
“It’s really honoring all 40 that are on that plaque and by extension honoring all military members,” he said.
Reid gave the players stars from retired American flags and gave them an assignment to pick two people who had served in the military and give them the stars. He said multiple players later came back and asked for more stars so they could give them to other people they knew, which he said showed the players have internalized the lessons.
“I really do feel like the kids have embraced it and I’m excited to hear what they have to say,” he said.