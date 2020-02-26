I’m extremely excited about a new storytime series we will be starting in March.
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., in March, we will have Sensory Storytimes. Each week we will be discussing one of the five senses (touch, smell, taste, vision and hearing). Our first sensory storytime will be March 4, and we will be focusing on hearing.
We will have fun stories and songs to discuss different sounds in our world. Following storytime, Boys Town Pediatrics’ Center for Childhood Deafness, Language and Learning will offer free hearing and speech delay screenings.
March 11 we will discuss taste, and OneWorld Health will be here to discuss dental hygiene.
March 18 we will focus on touch, and have fun exploring different textures through play.
Lastly, we will be talking about vision on March 25, and Lions Club International will come and provide free vision screenings for children.
This program is specifically geared toward children before they enter elementary school to better detect possible issues with their senses to prevent delayed development and poor health.
Contact our library if you have any questions about this special storytime series.
This Sunday at 2 p.m. is our Monthly Family Movie Day. We will show a movie about the iconic children’s television host, Mr. Rogers. Join us for this fantastic movie. Popcorn will be provided.
I’ve noticed over the last few years that there has been an increase in young adult literature getting turned into major motion pictures, but I’ve noticed something else the last year. There has been a ton of young adult novels that are not necessarily making it to the big screen, but they are making it to your watchlist on different streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.
Personally, I have been enjoying these mini-television series more than movies.
After almost every movie you watch that you have already read, the most common response is “it wasn’t as good as the book.”
I have loved some of these television shows that are based on books because the multiple episodes allow the director to fully develop the characters and stories. They are not trying to jam a 400-page book into a two-hour movie. They are able to have eight to 10 episodes to tell the story.
Some of the television series I’ve noticed on these streaming services are “Looking for Alaska,” “13 Reasons Why,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Witcher.” Now, if you are reading this and thinking that you don’t enjoy young adult literature, I highly recommend you giving it a try.
There is a saying about books: A story can either be a mirror or a window. A story is a mirror when you are able to see yourself in the story or the main character. You can see your own culture or viewpoints in the story. Stories like these help teens build their own identity.
A story can also be a window. In these instances, you are able to view someone else’s experience. You see the world in a way that you normally wouldn’t have in someone else’s eyes.
It’s important to read books as both mirrors and windows. We are only able to do this when we have diverse collections in our library. We want books that display all different walks of life.
I’m leaving you all with a list of books that are planning to be on the big screen (or your small television screen) in 2020. Pick one of these books up before you see the movie. It’s always a blast to compare the two.
• “P.S. I Still Love You” by Jenny Han.
• “Emma” by Jane Austen.
• “Artemis Fowl,” by Eoin Colfer.
• “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
• “Death on the Nile” by Agatha Christie.
• “The Invisible Man” by H.G. Wells.