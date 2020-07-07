Baright Public Library is now open to the public. On Monday July 6, the library welcomed back its patrons after nearly four months of being closed due to COVID-19.
To keep visitors safe, library staff will wear masks and encourage patrons to do the same. Staff also suggests visits be limited to 30 minutes or less.
The library, which is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, will only accept book returns through the outdoor book drop and continue to waive fines until further notice.
Library computers will also be available, however, access is limited and requires a reservation.
Baright still offers curbside services and virtual programming for those who do not yet feel comfortable entering the building and as a way to enforce social distancing.
Library Director Bailey Halbur said she is happy to see the community in the library once again.
“While still being able to serve patrons virtually or through curbside the past several months has been a pleasure, nothing replaces that personal interaction with our patrons,” Halbur said. “We’re all so excited to get back to some normalcy with visitors being able to enter the building and browse the shelves again.”
Halbur said the staff is working hard to ensure a safe visit. Glass now separates visitors and library staff at the circulation desk, returned books are quarantined in the library’s meeting room for three days upon return, hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the library and high-touch items such as toys and newspapers are no longer available.
And for the foreseeable future, Halbur said, Baright will not host in-person programming or use of the meeting room.
“We will still continue online programming as well as outdoor programming, like our current weekly StoryWalk in Wildewood Park,” she said.
The pandemic has changed the daily functions of the library. Prior to COVID-19, Halbur said, the library never considered curbside and now staff are making more reading recommendations than ever before through curbside service.
Halbur also said eBook and audiobook usage have gone up since the closer and she expects the trend will continue.
“Through all of the changes, our mission still remains the same: to support and connect our community with the information they need,” Halbur said.
Baright Public Library, located at 5555 S. 77th St., can be reached at 402-331-7636.