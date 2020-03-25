Well, sitting down to do this column was a lot different from any other article I have written.
Usually, I look at our calendar to see what events are going on in the library that I want to highlight. And now if I look at my calendar, it would be quite depressing. It looks pretty blank as most of your calendars do too.
You probably are all wondering how you are supposed to fill up your days when you are restricted to the four walls in your house. Well, we are still here and doing our best to support you.
You may not be able to visit the library, but you can still pick up a good book to read or listen through many different outlets with your library card.
Baright Public Library cardholders have access to RB Digital’s collection of downloadable eBooks and audiobooks. Titles in RB Digital can be checked out for up to 21 days and played on a computer or mobile device.
A new feature of RB Digital is the inclusion of Acorn TV which gives you access to hundreds of British TV shows and films.
Looking for something to do while practicing social distancing? Why not binge watching a season of “Doc Martin?” We also have Overdrive, which is another collection of downloadable eBooks and audiobooks.
We have a ton of other online resources available on our website.
The children’s online resources page has links to things like educational sites, reading online, learning to code, and fun & games.
The adult online resources page has links to databases that contain magazine articles, free education classes and so much more.
I truly have been missing my storytime kiddos. I’m used to seeing many families at least once a week as they pick up books to check out or they are attending our programs.
I have started doing digital storytimes to upload to our website so that kiddos can still sit down for storytime with me. The videos can be accessed on our Facebook page and on our website.
If you click on the Children’s page on our website, you will see a link to Storytime Videos. I hope you all enjoy them. I plan on uploading videos weekly.
Need some new activity ideas for your kiddos to do? Log into Beanstack — a website where you can easily track your reading to earn incentives at your library and stay motivated to read more.
We have utilized Beanstack for families to log their time for our Winter Reading Programs and the Summer Reading Programs.
We have started a new program called Spring Into Reading. Children ages birth to 12 can sign up. Each week you will have a new virtual badge to try to earn.
To earn the badge, you have to complete certain tasks.
Last week we learned about rainbows. One of the activities included a science experiment using only water, cups, food coloring and paper towels.
Sign up today. This program will go until May 31.
If you have any of our library programs on your calendar from now until April 30, you can delete them sadly.
Also please do not return any of our items at this time. Checkout dates have been extended, and no one will accrue any late fees during this time. We will let you know when you can start returning our materials.
Everyone please stay safe and healthy.