By now, many schools are back in session and while I’m sad to see summer go, I’m nevertheless excited as my favorite season is just around the corner. I absolutely love fall, from the cooler weather and colorful leaves to football games and spending time with family, this upcoming season is definitely one to look forward to in my opinion. Even though summer is ending, Baright still has many events and programs to look forward to.
Our Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen officially rolled out last week Thursday. We would like to thank the Salvation Army and Food Bank of the Heartland for providing kids with nutritious and free lunches over the summer!
A reminder that on Thursday the library will be closed in the morning for staff training. But don’t worry, Baright will open to the public at 1 p.m.
On Friday we will be having our PBS Kids-NET Movies and More. Join us at 10:30 a.m. for a screening of episodes from a new PBS series.
Be sure to come out and watch Jim Gill’s Family Concert on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the La Vista Public Library, 9110 Giles Road. This event is part of Jim Gill’s Nationwide Campaign for Play that celebrates families who sing, dance, sneeze and play together. Jim is not only an author and musician, but he is a child development specialist as well. He contains a wealth of knowledge and entertainment that he is kind enough to share with us. This concert is presented by the Sarpy +1 libraries and is free and open to the public.
Did you know that every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood? You can help by giving to those in need by participating in the American Red Cross Blood Drive that is happening right here at Baright. This event will be at the library on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can schedule your appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or you can register online at RedCrossBlood.org and search “RalstonLibrary.” Be sure to sign up for this event and make a difference as one donation can potentially save up to three lives.
Our Fourth Monday Night Adult Book Club will be held on August 26. This month’s selection is “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” by Mark Haddon. The protagonist is Christopher John Francis Boone, a 15-year-old that has remarkable knowledge over various topics, yet he has little to no understanding of human emotions. Follow along with Christopher as he attempts to solve the murder of a neighborhood dog in a novel that is unusual captivating, and thought-provoking all at once. Don’t have a copy? Borrow one of ours as discussion of this book will begin at 6:30 p.m.
School may be starting soon if it hasn’t already, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t have one last party to celebrate summer! Mark your calendars for Ralston’s Last Blast of Summer. On Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. there will be live music and food at the Independence Square Gazebo. This event is being hosted by the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Ralston Business Community. We hope to see you there.
We’d like to thank those that attended the first event in our special AARP NE Fraud Watch Network Lunch and Learn series. On Aug. 7, participants learned how to “outsmart the con artists” in the first event of a three part series devoted to providing tips that help guard against the most common scams, fraud and identity theft. Missed the first session but you’re still interested? Don’t worry, there are still two more presentations you can attend as you are welcome to come to just one or even all three events in this series. The next session takes place on Sept. 4 at noon and is focused on identity theft and how to protect your personal information from being stolen by con artists. Registration for these events is required as attendance size for each session is limited. You can register online at aarp.cvent.com/FraudRalston9419 or by calling 1-877-926-8300. Be sure to register by Aug. 28 if you’re interested. The third and final session in this series will take place on Oct. 2, where the topic will be about staying safe online in terms of cyber scams and how to keep your information secure so no one else can gain access to it. Registration for the third session is due by Sept. 25. A boxed lunch is also included for each of these sessions at no additional cost.
— Lexi Hostert is a
summer intern at
Baright Public Library