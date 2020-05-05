Just because Baright isn’t open to the public doesn’t mean patrons can’t get their reading fix.
In March, Baright Public Library began offering curbside service to ensure the community still has access to reading materials.
Mary Matuszewski, administrative assistant at Baright, said she is happy to provide the service to the public.
“Reading is one of the great pleasures of life that can inform, whisk you away to another dimension and touch your heart. You can read when you are alone and you can read together, separately or aloud,” she said.
“The ability to call the library to discuss possible new authors and titles gives patrons the means to talk to another person which is very valuable for those practicing social distancing alone in their home.
Each Wednesday, the library sends out emails to patrons and posts the availability of upcoming curbside pickup dates on the library’s website, ralstonlibrary.org.
Because of the uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, Matuszewski said the curbside service dates could vary. However, since March 16, the library has offered the service each Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To request items, people should call 402-331-7636 or email circulation@cityofralston.com. Patrons can check out a maximum of five items at a time and must include their full name, library card number and email or phone number when requesting items.
Those picking up books should then call the library again upon arrival and the order will be placed on a table outside the building. Once library staff has returned to the building, patrons can grab their items from the table. Items cannot be returned until further notice.
Matuszewski said patrons have appreciated the curbside service.
“This service has been extremely well received by the public. We’ve had comments anywhere from people who said they are tired of watching TV to those who describe the service as a lifesaver,” she said.
Since families are stuck at home, Matuszewski said this is the perfect time for them to read together.
She suggests the following books for family read alouds: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl, “Charlotte’s Web” by E.B. White, “How to Train Your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell, “Matilda” by Roald Dahl, “One and Only Ivan” by Katherine Applegate, “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio “The World According to Humphrey” by Betty Birney, “What if You Had an Animal Nose?” by Sandra Markle and “Best Friends Forever!: And More True Stories of Animal Friendship” by Amy Shields.
Whether it’s for family read aloud or just solitary entertainment, Matuszewski said she is grateful for the community’s loyalty to Baright.
“When the community is supporting their public library, they are supporting their community as a whole,” she said.
“We are here for the community based on their needs and wants. When the community supports us, we feel we are on the right track for fulfilling those needs. We are glad that our community hasn’t forgotten about us during this pandemic as we are a way to help connect them in many different ways.”